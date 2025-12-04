IndiGo’s mass cancellations reveal India’s aviation fatigue crisis

IndiGo’s meltdown this week didn’t just delay flights, it also caught travellers, regulators and the airline off guard. What began as a scheduling hiccup turned into a national talking point.

What happened?

IndiGo cancelled or delayed more than 200 flights on December 3, stranding passengers across major airports. India’s largest airline by market share, which runs around 2,300 flights daily, blamed “unforeseen operational challenges”—from winter congestion and tech glitches to new flight duty time rules that disrupted crew rosters, according to a public statement it made.

Government data shows IndiGo’s punctuality collapsed to 35 percent on Tuesday, meaning more than 1,400 flights were late. The disruptions prompted protests at airports and, as reported by Reuters, intervention from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which has sought an explanation and mitigation plan from the airline.

Passengers Angry

Social media was flooded with videos of passengers shouting at the staff, chanting slogans and demanding answers at terminals in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. One Delhi flight to Rajkot was delayed by six hours, pushing the 5:40 am departure to 11:30 am, prompting passengers to protest at boarding gates.

