How to include women in the health tech revolution

A lack of awareness and affordability limits women’s access to healthcare. Low health literacy and limited exposure to digital and informational resources restrict women’s ability to recognise health needs or seek timely care. Low female labour force participation limits women’s decision-making power at home, restricts their digital participation and contributes to poor health awareness among them.

In our paper titled ‘New Ideas and Innovations for Women’s Health in India’, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Gates Foundation, and the Women’s Collective Forum, we have proposed the IDEAS framework, a guiding tool to help policymakers and innovators develop inclusive digital health solutions in India. By combining the themes of Innovation, Digitalisation, Equity, Accessibility and Security, the framework crucially shifts the focus from ‘how fast we can scale this’ to ‘who can use this safely today.’ The framework calls for technology to be inclusive, secure and grounded in women’s lived realities.

The latest invention in healthcare fails women “because technology is not designed by women and for women,” says an expert leading primary healthcare projects in several Indian states. Beneath the surface of India’s digital health revolution, a gendered faultline emerges. Women are present in numbers but missing from the heart of health-tech design and delivery.

UNESCO reports that women constitute only 19% of inventors and just 22% of the global AI workforce, showing that technology continues to be shaped by a predominantly male perspective. India has built the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, issued over 799 million ABHA IDs and expanded digital and AI-driven health solutions.

