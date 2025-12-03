Advertisement

Photo of the day: Orange Gate-Marine Driver corridor work begins in Mumbai

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 16:35 IST1 min
MMRDA begins excavation for its deepest urban road tunnel, reaching nearly 50 metres below ground. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at Orange Gate, marking the official start of tunnelling for the 9.96 km Orange Gate-Marine Drive corridor.
First Published: Dec 03, 2025, 16:42

