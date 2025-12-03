OpenAI hits ‘code red’ as AI rivalries heat up

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declared a “code red” inside the company, according to an internal memo reported by The Information and The Wall Street Journal.

The move signals the highest level of urgency in OpenAI’s internal system of colour-coded alerts—where red marks the most critical priority, followed by orange and yellow. The company had previously operated under a “code orange” to improve ChatGPT, but the escalation underscores mounting pressure from rivals like Google and Anthropic.

The memo calls for a company-wide surge to make ChatGPT faster, more reliable, and more personal, while expanding its ability to answer a broader range of questions.

Clearly, the battle for AI dominance is heating up.

“Our focus now is to keep making ChatGPT more capable, continue growing, and expand access around the world while making it feel even more intuitive and personal. Thanks for an incredible three years. Lots more to do!” Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT reinforced the urgency in a post on X. OpenAI appears to be doubling down on user experience and personalisation, even as it races to maintain technical leadership.

