RBI monetary policy: Opinion split on lowering rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) faces a tough call on whether to lower interest rates or not, at its ongoing monetary policy meeting that started on December 3. An announcement will be made on December 5.

Economists and analysts who Forbes India spoke to presented a mixed picture. Opinions are divided, with some suggesting that as the monetary policy committee has an inflation managing mandate—and retail inflation at a record low of 0.25 percent in October—there is enough scope to lower interest rates.

In view of the better-than-expected Q2FY26 GDP data, which came in at 8.2 percent, the RBI might revise its macro-economic growth projections for the fiscal year.

On monetary policy action, Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, says, “It hinges on the fact that inflation is very low and will remain low for the next three quarters, possibly below 4 percent till August 2026. But we have not seen the impact of the US trade tariffs play out. This is because the front-loading of exports masks any sort of drag.” There is, thus, a concern that the growth seen in the financial year may fade to 7 percent in the second half of FY26. Growth had averaged around 8 percent in the first half of FY26.

Read More