COP30: A widening trust deficit in global climate governance, but there is hope

As delegates depart Belém following COP30, the assessment of the summit’s outcomes reveals a stark divergence between the geopolitical necessities of the Global South and the diplomatic offerings of the Global North. Billed as the “implementation COP”, the negotiations in Brazil were expected to operationalise the ambitious promises of the past decade. Instead, on one hand, what emerged was a dynamic, solution-oriented push from the Global South outside the plenary, which contrasted with a gridlocked negotiation process inside, deeply constrained by vested interests.

For India and other developing economies, the results from Belém signal a troubling continuity: The multilateral system remains adept at setting targets but chronically unable to mobilise the finance required to meet them.

The Finance Gap

The central metric of success, the ‘New Collective Quantified Goal’, failed to meet developing nations' evidence-based demand for $1.3 trillion in annual public grants. Instead, the ‘Baku to Belém Roadmap’ prioritises private finance and loans, exacerbating debt vulnerabilities rather than providing guaranteed funding.

Even the pledge to triple adaptation finance by 2035 rings hollow without a concrete delivery plan, effectively delaying urgent support. Crucially, India is unlikely to access a meaningful share of these limited funds, which are prioritised for smaller, fragile nations. This leaves India to shoulder the immense cost of its catastrophic climate vulnerability almost entirely from its domestic budget.

Similarly, the $250 million pledged to the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), while a start, is analytically insignificant when compared to the estimated need of average $395 billion per year (according to the Nature magazine). To put this in perspective, the global oil and gas industry generates approximately $2.8 billion in daily profits (according to a July 2022 Guardian article). The disparity suggests a lack of proportionality in the global response, widening the trust deficit that plagues these negotiations.

