Claude Cowork sparks SaaSpocalypse, Indian IT rewrites deal playbook

India’s technology sector has entered an unusual period of volatility following Anthropic’s recent rollout of Claude Cowork—positioned as an enterprise-ready “digital worker” capable of autonomously executing multi-step professional tasks. Introduced on January 16 and expanded with 11 workflow plug-ins on January 30, the tool has drawn attention for its ability to perform several categories of work traditionally handled by large offshore teams.

The market response was immediate. On February 3 and 4, the Nifty IT index posted its sharpest decline since the pandemic years, with leading firms such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, LTIMindtree and Coforge registering meaningful single-day losses. In total, close to Rs 2 lakh crore in market value was erased, reflecting investor concerns about how agentic automation may influence demand for outsourcing and enterprise software services.

Early analyses suggest that Cowork’s capacity to directly interact with enterprise systems, automate routine knowledge tasks, and bypass certain layers of integration work may alter the economics of outsourced delivery. This includes potential shifts from effort-based billing towards outcome-linked models, as well as reduced reliance on large delivery teams for structured, repeatable tasks.

Investment bank Jefferies described the moment as a “SaaSpocalypse”, reflecting concerns that AI agents may undercut the traditional value of outsourced IT and SaaS platforms. Globally, the episode is being viewed as a sign of how rapidly AI is transitioning from an assistive tool to a potential substitute for conventional software development and IT services models.

Cutting against the panic, former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka argued the AI shift isn’t abrupt but long in the making. In an X post on February 4, 2026, he wrote that calling today’s AI disruption “sudden makes me smile,” noting he’s spent “28+ years” across software and AI. He framed the impact as uneven, borrowing Melanie Mitchell’s “jagged frontier” to explain why routine, well-defined work is accelerating first while judgment-heavy tasks remain harder to automate—an interpretation that aligns with the kinds of workflows now being targeted by agentic tools.

