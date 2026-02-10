Gold shines on

A range of factors emerging from America—which involve US President Donald Trump’s proposed actions relating to the massive debt the economy faces and future tariff action—are influencing countries to move away from the dollar (de-dollarisation) and make investments in safe asset classes such as gold.

This factor, along with sustained buying of the yellow metal by central banks in recent years (see chart) and subdued interest rates in some economies, has meant that international gold prices have risen. Globally, gold prices rose nearly 65 percent last calendar year, ending 2025 at around $4,333 per troy ounce. Ongoing geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, Venezuela and uncertainties over fresh sanctions elsewhere have seen international gold prices rise a further 10 percent to record levels in the new year.

The other precious metal, silver, has been more volatile and has risen even more sharply in the past 12 to 15 months. Globally, silver prices surged over 150 percent in calendar year 2025, ending the year at around $75 per troy ounce. In 2026, silver prices have risen a further 30 percent. For the past five years, silver has been in a chronic supply deficit, but it has remained an irreplaceable industrial metal. Now, Kotak Securities, in a January report, says: “The silver market is entering a volatile, asymmetric and potentially historic phase.”

However, even while returns on silver are higher, it is far more volatile and dependent on supply from Mexico (a 22 percent market share), Peru (about 16 percent) and China (around 12 percent). China is also the world’s largest silver consumer, utilising around 65 percent of global production.

Returns to Moderate

Chintan Haria, principal investment strategist at ICICI Prudential AMC, suggests that silver is just too volatile for new investors to plan investments in. “I am not in the camp that feels silver should be bought now; it would be prudent not to participate. When commodities get financialised, one needs to be worried,” he tells Forbes India. Financialisation of commodities is when financial institutions and markets become the dominating and influencing force—rather than production and demand—in determining the value of a commodity.

Read More