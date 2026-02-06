AI turns the tide for Indian IT

For the first time in nearly three years, India’s IT sector is beginning to sound confident again. The December-quarter (Q3 FY26) results from the top IT and ITeS firms point to a sector that has finally found its growth engine after a prolonged slowdown in demand—and that engine is artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2025, Gartner had observed an “uncertainty pause”, where many organisations postponed new IT projects, although budgets remained largely intact. As companies adapt to ongoing uncertainty and prioritise strategic initiatives—particularly in AI—these projects are resuming, which is reflected as a recovery in 2026.

AI continues to be the most significant positive force in IT spending. “AI-related expenditures are expected to grow by 44 percent in 2026, fuelled by organisations building out AI infrastructure and vendors racing to capture market share,” says Biswajit Maity, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

AI deal-led momentum

The improved sentiment is reflected in the performance of the major IT companies this quarter. Despite one-time charges from the implementation of new labour codes weighing on profitability, most firms reported steady revenue growth and a visible uptick in demand linked to AI-led transformation.

