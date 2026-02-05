Why current tech stacks will fail DPDP (And what needs to change)

For more than a decade, businesses have invested heavily in building systems that capture everything, store everything, and remember everything. Whether you run a bank, a marketplace, or a consumer app, the philosophy has been the same: more data means more insight, personalization, and competitive advantage. Teams were encouraged to collect broadly and store indefinitely because the trade-off seemed obvious: the more you knew about your users, the better you could serve them.

Then the DPDP Act arrives and essentially says: “All that data you’ve been accumulating? You now need to erase it completely, provably, and on demand.” What looked like a strategic asset suddenly becomes a compliance liability. This is a fundamental mismatch between how modern enterprises have been engineered and what modern regulation now requires. The “Right to Erasure” may read like a simple obligation, but operationally it is anything but. And unless business leaders grasp why, they will underestimate the true cost and complexity of implementation.

The Cloud Was Built for Immortality, Not Amnesia

Executives believe they can comply with deletion requirements because their teams assure them: “We can delete records from the database.” But what no one says out loud is that the primary user table is only the first stop; everything after that is guesswork. Over time, data flows into analytics dashboards, customer support tools, third-party SaaS vendors, and AI training datasets. It also lives in the shadow copies that different microservices created in their own databases for performance or ownership reasons.

The new DPDP law is explicit that data fiduciaries must provably delete personal data when the purpose is fulfilled or when a data principal requests erasure. Failure to do so can trigger some of the Act’s highest penalties, including fines up to ₹250 crore for non-compliance with data deletion and retention obligations.

If this “Ghost Data” lingers anywhere in the stack, the organization is automatically out of compliance, even if the primary database was scrubbed. And it often remains hidden in places teams rarely think to check; Snowflake or BigQuery partitions, even Slack messages shared between developers. Few organizations can reliably map all this out, and it’s never for the lack of trying.

