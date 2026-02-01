Budget-2026-reactions-live-updates-money-markets-and-the-industry-mood

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today, marking her ninth consecutive Budget. The 83-minute Budget has been presented at a time when the Indian economy has displayed resilience in the face of global challenges such as trade disruptions and increased tariffs imposed by the US.

The markets are open today despite Budget Day being on a Sunday, with the NSE and BSE trading as usual. Investors have begun trading with tempered expectations, looking for stability and guidance in policy rather than fiscal giveaways. The key areas of focus are on capital expenditure budgets for FY27, income tax policies, export competitiveness, and the government’s strategy for foreign trade diversification.

The Budget also sees sectoral trends, especially in infrastructure, manufacturing, and exports, being closely watched for market sentiment in the coming days.

Before the Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget will be based on the principles of “reform, perform, and transform.”

Read More