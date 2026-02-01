Budget-2026-reactions-live-updates-money-markets-and-the-industry-mood

As FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents her ninth Union Budget, investors and industry look for clarity, consistency, and cues on growth
The Union Budget for 2026-27 has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today, marking her ninth consecutive Budget. The 83-minute Budget has been presented at a time when the Indian economy has displayed resilience in the face of global challenges such as trade disruptions and increased tariffs imposed by the US.
The markets are open today despite Budget Day being on a Sunday, with the NSE and BSE trading as usual. Investors have begun trading with tempered expectations, looking for stability and guidance in policy rather than fiscal giveaways. The key areas of focus are on capital expenditure budgets for FY27, income tax policies, export competitiveness, and the government’s strategy for foreign trade diversification.
The Budget also sees sectoral trends, especially in infrastructure, manufacturing, and exports, being closely watched for market sentiment in the coming days.
Before the Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget will be based on the principles of “reform, perform, and transform.”
Biopharma Gets a Strategic Push
“Budget 2026 reflects a clear and deliberate push to strengthen India’s manufacturing and research ecosystem, particularly in biopharma. The Biopharma Shakti initiative, with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years, is a significant boost for a sector driven by high value, high skill and high technology products.”
— Dr Saurabh Arora, Managing Director, Auriga Research
A Broader Growth Story, Infrastructure Intact
“The 2026 Budget brings a few new faces to the fiscal stage – content creators, coconuts, caregivers – a sign that India’s growth conversation is becoming more inclusive, diverse and people centric. But beneath the softer social tones, the backbone remains infrastructure. Record public capex, risk guarantee mechanisms, and a sharper push toward manufacturing and logistics show that the Government’s long-term bet on connectivity and capital formation remains unchanged, even as the narrative broadens to those who animate the economy’s human side.”
— Sujjain Talwar, Co-Founding Partner, Economic Laws Practice
