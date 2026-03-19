FMCG’s slow burn: Can volume growth rekindle investor interest?

For a sector built on predictability, FMCG stocks have delivered an unexpected outcome—steady earnings, but disappointing returns.

Stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé India, Dabur India and Marico—long seen as compounding machines—have largely underperformed, even as their earnings held up. ITC has been an exception in phases, but not enough to shift the sector narrative.

The divergence between business performance and stock returns comes down to one factor: Growth. Over the past five years, the sector has delivered steady expansion in absolute terms, but the pace has slowed meaningfully, especially when compared to the double-digit growth that once defined it.

The financials illustrate this shift. Hindustan Unilever’s revenue has grown from about ₹38,000 crore in FY20 to roughly ₹60,000 crore in FY25, while net profit has increased from around ₹6,000 crore to ₹10,500 crore to ₹11,000 crore. Nestlé India has expanded revenue from roughly ₹12,000 crore to nearly ₹20,000 crore over the same period, with profit rising from about ₹1,600 crore to ₹3,500 crore. These numbers reflect stability, but also a clear moderation in momentum.

A similar pattern is visible across other large players. Dabur India’s revenue has moved from about ₹8,700 crore to ₹13,000 crore, with net profit rising from roughly ₹1,400 crore to under ₹2,000 crore. Marico’s topline has increased from around ₹7,300 crore to over ₹10,000 crore, while profit has grown from about ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,600 crore to ₹1,700 crore. For a sector used to consistent double-digit expansion, this shift to high single-digit—or even mid-single-digit—growth marks a structural slowdown.

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