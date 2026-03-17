Dubai-airport-halts-flights-again-as-uae-shuts-airspace

- Dubai airport briefly halted flights after UAE shut its airspace
- Explosions heard as UAE intercepted Iranian missiles and drones
- Airlines rerouted, suspended Dubai flights amid ongoing conflict
Flight operations at Dubai International Airport were briefly suspended on Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed its airspace following incoming Iranian missiles and drones, authorities said. The airspace closure was lifted later and flight operations resumed after the situation stabilised, the state-run WAM news agency reported.
Dubai International, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, is a key transit hub for global passenger and cargo traffic. Airspace closures and security threats have already forced airlines to reroute flights, cancel services and increase block times, adding to operational costs.
Explosions were heard over Dubai early Tuesday as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. The UAE’s defence ministry said multiple missiles and drones were detected approaching the country. Air defence systems intercepted several of them before they reached their targets. According to the Associated Press, Iran launched at least six missiles and more than 20 drones toward the UAE overnight, most of which were intercepted.
The most recent disruption comes a day after a drone strike near a fuel tank at Dubai International Airport caused a fire and forced a temporary suspension of flight operations. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, authorities said. Separately, a drone attack caused a fire at an oil tank facility in Fujairah, WAM reported. No injuries were reported.
Airlines adjust operations
IndiGo said in a post on X on Monday night that landing permissions for aircraft operating into Dubai had been suspended until further notice due to the situation in the region. The airline asked passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport and said it was keeping customers updated.
Air India and Air India Express said they would operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 17, with services to Dubai suspended. The airlines said scheduled operations would continue on routes such as Muscat and Jeddah, while additional ad hoc flights would be operated to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, subject to approvals.
Ongoing Israel-Iran conflict
The Israeli military said it had launched a “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Tehran and stepped up attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Israel also reported incoming missile salvos from Iran.
Beyond aviation, the conflict is affecting global energy markets and shipping routes. Iranian strikes on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have slowed traffic through the key waterway, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil supply typically passes. Brent crude remained above $100 per barrel as supply concerns continue.
First Published: Mar 17, 2026, 15:44Subscribe Now