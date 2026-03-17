Dubai-airport-halts-flights-again-as-uae-shuts-airspace

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport were briefly suspended on Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed its airspace following incoming Iranian missiles and drones, authorities said. The airspace closure was lifted later and flight operations resumed after the situation stabilised, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

Dubai International, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, is a key transit hub for global passenger and cargo traffic. Airspace closures and security threats have already forced airlines to reroute flights, cancel services and increase block times, adding to operational costs.

Explosions were heard over Dubai early Tuesday as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. The UAE’s defence ministry said multiple missiles and drones were detected approaching the country. Air defence systems intercepted several of them before they reached their targets. According to the Associated Press, Iran launched at least six missiles and more than 20 drones toward the UAE overnight, most of which were intercepted.

The most recent disruption comes a day after a drone strike near a fuel tank at Dubai International Airport caused a fire and forced a temporary suspension of flight operations. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, authorities said. Separately, a drone attack caused a fire at an oil tank facility in Fujairah, WAM reported. No injuries were reported.

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