This Week in AI: Meta’s AI social network and Razorpay’s Agent Studio

At the Razorpay FTX Fintech Summit, Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar reflected on what it means to build a company in an AI first world. Razorpay unveiled a sweeping lineup of products—not tools with “AI sprinkled on”, as they put it, but a near relaunch of the company itself, rebuilt ground up for the AI era.

From cutting merchant onboarding from 33 minutes to just 3:06, to launching Agent Studio—the world’s first AI native agent platform for payments, powered by Anthropic’s Claude—the company has reimagined onboarding, integrations, and day to day operations through a conversational, AI driven layer.

That’s not all — the week has been buzzing with major AI developments, from Perplexity’s big comeback to Meta’s Moltbook acquisition and Atlassian’s AI pivot layoffs. Here’s a quick, simplified rundown of everything you need to know:

Razorpay has launched the world’s first AI native Agent Studio for payments. Photo Courtesy Razorpay

Razorpay Unveils World’s First AI Native Agent Studio for Payments

Razorpay has launched the world’s first AI native Agent Studio for payments, developed using Anthropic’s Claude Agent SDK. Designed as a full marketplace and builder platform, it lets businesses deploy specialised AI agents that automate payment operations—from cart recovery to subscription retries, settlement reconciliation, dispute resolution, and cash flow forecasting—all without writing code.

The company also introduced its Agentic Experience Platform, a conversational AI layer that streamlines merchant onboarding, integrations, and payment management. Razorpay says the new stack represents a shift towards intelligent financial infrastructure, where autonomous agents manage revenue flows and operational tasks across billions of transactions in real time.

