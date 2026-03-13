This Week in AI: Meta’s AI social network and Razorpay’s Agent Studio

At the Razorpay FTX Fintech Summit, Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar reflected on what it means to build a company in an AI first world. Razorpay unveiled a sweeping lineup of products—not tools with “AI sprinkled on”, as they put it, but a near relaunch of the company itself, rebuilt ground up for the AI era.
From cutting merchant onboarding from 33 minutes to just 3:06, to launching Agent Studio—the world’s first AI native agent platform for payments, powered by Anthropic’s Claude—the company has reimagined onboarding, integrations, and day to day operations through a conversational, AI driven layer.
That’s not all — the week has been buzzing with major AI developments, from Perplexity’s big comeback to Meta’s Moltbook acquisition and Atlassian’s AI pivot layoffs. Here’s a quick, simplified rundown of everything you need to know:
Razorpay has launched the world’s first AI native Agent Studio for payments. Photo Courtesy Razorpay
Razorpay Unveils World’s First AI Native Agent Studio for Payments
Razorpay has launched the world’s first AI native Agent Studio for payments, developed using Anthropic’s Claude Agent SDK. Designed as a full marketplace and builder platform, it lets businesses deploy specialised AI agents that automate payment operations—from cart recovery to subscription retries, settlement reconciliation, dispute resolution, and cash flow forecasting—all without writing code.
The company also introduced its Agentic Experience Platform, a conversational AI layer that streamlines merchant onboarding, integrations, and payment management. Razorpay says the new stack represents a shift towards intelligent financial infrastructure, where autonomous agents manage revenue flows and operational tasks across billions of transactions in real time.
With production ready agents built in collaboration with partners like Zomato’s Nugget and SuperU, the platform integrates with tools such as Shopify, Slack, WhatsApp, Tally and QuickBooks—positioning Razorpay to redefine how businesses run payment workflows end to end.
Perplexity has unveiled Perplexity Computer, a new orchestration interface designed to handle entire workflows rather than individual tasks. Photo courtesy Perplexity
Perplexity Launches Perplexity Computer, a Multi Model OS for Full AI Workflows
Perplexity has unveiled Perplexity Computer, a new orchestration interface designed to handle entire workflows rather than individual tasks. Unlike single model systems such as Claude Code or Google’s agent tools, Perplexity Computer coordinates specialised sub agents across multiple AI models, leveraging each model’s strengths—whether coding with Claude or writing with Gemini.
Positioned as the first fully multi model orchestration UI, Computer automates complex, multi step processes within a safe, auditable environment. Perplexity says its architecture offers broader agentic web access and safer task execution compared to emerging tools like OpenClaw. It’s also built on years of development behind Comet, the company’s agentic browser.
Perplexity isn’t stopping there: Alongside Computer comes a deeper ecosystem—including Personal Computer, Enterprise Computer, and mobile integrations—allowing users and teams to run 24/7 autonomous tasks, coordinate agents across devices, and tap into Perplexity’s expanding API platform.
Atlassian has announced plans to lay off about 1,600 employees—roughly 10 percent of its workforce. Photo by Daniel Munoz / Reuters
Atlassian to Cut 1,600 Jobs as It Reorients the Company Around AI
Atlassian has announced plans to lay off about 1,600 employees—roughly 10 percent of its workforce—as part of a major pivot toward AI and enterprise sales. The move, detailed in a memo from CEO Mike Cannon Brookes, aims to “rebalance” resources for the future of teamwork in the AI era.
Most affected employees are based in North America (40 percent), Australia (30 percent) and India (16 percent), with the restructuring expected to cost between $225 million and $236 million in severance and office reductions.
Cannon Brookes stressed that while the shift is not about “AI replacing people”, the technology does change the mix of skills and roles needed inside the company. Atlassian will also see a leadership change, with CTO Rajeev Rajan stepping down on March 31.
The company expects the restructuring to be substantially complete by Q4 2026 as it doubles down on AI driven product development, efficiency and enterprise growth.
The front page of the social media website Moltbook on a computer monitor in Washington D.C., U.S. Photo courtesy Moltbook
Meta Acquires Moltbook, an AI Only Social Network for Autonomous Agents
Meta has acquired Moltbook, a fast growing social network built entirely for AI agents—not humans. The platform allows AI bots to post, comment, and interact autonomously, raising new questions about identity, authenticity and safety in agent run digital spaces.
Moltbook has drawn attention for enabling AI to AI interactions without human intervention, with posts, replies and discussions generated entirely by agents. BBC notes that this shift highlights a new phase in online behaviour, where bots begin to shape conversation dynamics, forcing platforms to rethink verification and trust models.
Meta reportedly sees Moltbook as a testbed for how autonomous agents might connect, coordinate tasks, and build networks—signalling its ambition to move beyond social media into an emerging “agent internet”. The acquisition comes amid rising debate about how AI agents should prove their identity, how their outputs should be labelled, and how human users can detect automated behaviour.
First Published: Mar 13, 2026, 19:03
