Good tailoring is invisible engineering: Madhav Agasti

Madhav Agasti, founder and director of Agasti Mode, completed 50 years in tailoring and men’s fashion design in late 2025. Over the last five decades, he has transitioned from film sets to the highest offices in the country, dressing villains, heroes and politicians with equal finesse.

Agasti started his journey in 1969, leaving home with only a few rupees and the willingness to understand the nuances of his business. After learning in various cities like Gwalior, Delhi, Moradabad and Lucknow, he shifted to Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1973. After a few tough years initially, in 1975, he opened his first store, Madhav Men’s Molds, in Bandra, which laid the foundation of his career.

Over time, the film industry realised his knack for designing characters on screen. From Apne Paraye and Mr India to Ram Lakhan and Karma, his outfits became an essential part of the narrative, with actor Amrish Puri’s Mogambo’s costume in Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 film standing out as one of the most iconic villain designs in Hindi cinema. In due course, Agasti also established himself as a leading designer in political tailoring, dressing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, ex-President Pranab Mukherjee and other leading politicians across party lines, including LK Advani, Sharad Pawar and Omar Abdullah.

Skilled in the art of handcrafting, he still cuts fabric by hand at 76. In an interview with Forbes India, Agasti looks back at his 50-year journey of craftsmanship and influence. Edited excerpts:

Q. Looking back at your five-decade journey, what gives you the greatest satisfaction?

