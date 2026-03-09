General Motors returns to India, but without the cars

Years after exiting India, General Motors is making a return of sorts to the world’s third-largest car market. The Detroit-based company isn’t bringing cars back to showrooms. Instead, it is targeting the less glamorous, but often more lucrative, business of automotive parts.

The automaker on Monday relaunched its global aftermarket brand ACDelco in India through a licensing partnership with Assurance International Limited.

Under the agreement, Assurance will manufacture and distribute ACDelco-branded batteries and lubricants for the Indian market.

General Motors used to sell its Chevrolet brand of cars in India but exited the country in 2017 after failing to capture a decent market share even after years of operations. After the exit, ACDelco also shut its operations in India in 2020.

The fresh move taps into the booming repair and replacement ecosystem rather than competing in the crowded car market in India.

