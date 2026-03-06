This week in AI: AI on the battlefield, AI in your glasses

Over the last week, things have been quite dramatic with the war in West Asia. And AI has been very much at the centre of things.

According to news reports, the US military launched a massive strike campaign on Iran, hitting around 1,000 targets within the first 24 hours—operations accelerated by the use of advanced AI systems like Palantir’s Maven platform, which integrates Anthropic’s Claude to process satellite, surveillance and intelligence data in real time.

At the same time, the conflict sparked a political storm: Former President Trump banned government use of Anthropic’s AI tools even as military operations were already underway, creating a paradox where the technology was both indispensable on the battlefield and under sudden political restriction.

Clearly, AI isn’t just shaping our feeds or our workplaces. It’s shaping geopolitics, military tempo, and the lived experiences of millions, from conflict zones to cities far away that still feel the aftershocks. The Iran conflict is a stark reminder that AI is no longer confined to tech demos or corporate roadmaps—it is now a geopolitical instrument.

But outside the conflict zones, the AI world has been just as turbulent in its own way, with major announcements, surprise alliances, and fresh concerns about how fast the ecosystem is moving. Here’s a look at the biggest developments:

Read More