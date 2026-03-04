AI’s growing role in the boardroom and the future of business leadership

Never before in human history have machines entered the sanctum of the boardroom. From Mesopotamian clay tablets that recorded trade to the printing press, the telegraph, and the internet, every invention extended human capability. Artificial intelligence (AI), however, is different. It is not merely another tool of efficiency; it is the first technology capable of generating ideas and making decisions by itself. That makes it more consequential than the telegraph, the printing press, or even the internet. For corporate leaders, AI is not just a new gadget—it is a redefinition of strategy itself.

When Machines Surprise Us

The power of AI lies not in automation but in its ability to think beyond its training data. In 2016, DeepMind’s AlphaGo stunned the world by defeating Go champion Lee Sedol. One move in particular—Move 37—appeared irrational, even foolish, to experts. Yet it turned the match in AlphaGo’s favour. The creators themselves could not fully explain why the algorithm chose it. Unlike earlier chess playing programs that simply calculated faster, AlphaGo displayed a kind of strategic imagination.

This raises unsettling questions: If machines can surprise us in games, what happens when they make business decisions with real world consequences?

The Bias Dilemma

Some optimists believe machines will be free from human bias. The truth is more complicated. Algorithms have no consciousness, but their training data carries our prejudices. IBM had to withdraw its facial recognition system after it performed far worse on dark skinned women than on white men. Microsoft’s chatbot Tay, released on Twitter, quickly began spouting toxic content after mimicking online users.

For CEOs, the dilemma is real: Should they embrace highly accurate but opaque models, or weaker ones that humans can interpret? The trade off between performance and accountability is itself a strategic decision. And unlike traditional business risks, AI’s mistakes can scale at frightening speed.

