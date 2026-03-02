India must scale AI infra, talent, and trust to stay competitive: Experts

India will need to expand artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity, strengthen domestic technology capabilities, and invest in cybersecurity to remain competitive in the global technology race, industry experts said at the Rising Bharat 2026 event on Saturday.

Speaking during a fireside chat followed by a panel discussion, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said scaling computing infrastructure remains a priority as AI adoption expands across sectors.

“Even if 100 million to 200 million people start using these services, we will need to expand the backend infrastructure,” Singh said. “So 100,000 to 200,000 GPUs is something that is the minimum that we will need to meet the demand of India.”

Singh said the current capacity, which includes about 38,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) deployed, with more in the pipeline, is sufficient for early development but not for population-scale deployment.

He added that the government is working on policies to incentivise private investment in computing infrastructure, while public funding would support applications in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, as well as strategic uses.

