With AI, we can modernise fast and in a much more economic way: Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani addressed the audience at Infosys’ Investor AI Day 2026, held in Bengaluru yesterday, leaving both attendees and online viewers with plenty of food for thought. Not just that, as per reports, owing to his address and the positives of AI mentioned in the talk, the IT index rose by 3 percent on Tuesday, with Infosys shares gaining more than 4 percent, while other heavyweights like HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and TCS gained up to 3 percent.

At the event, Anthropic and Infosys announced a partnership to deliver enterprise AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development. The collaboration combines Anthropic’s Claude models and Claude Code with Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of generative and agentic AI services and platforms, to help organizations accelerate software development and adopt AI with the governance and transparency required in regulated industries.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also praised Infosys’ expertise in bridging the gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry, which could also be the reason for the sudden gains in the company’s shares.

However, today, as of 13:45, the Nifty IT Index was down by 1.81 percent.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the Indian IT index saw another big fluctuation when IT stocks took a nosedive after AI company Anthropic announced its new AI tool, Claude. On February 3 and 4, the Nifty IT index posted its sharpest decline since the pandemic years, with leading firms such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, LTIMindtree, and Coforge registering significant single-day losses. In total, close to Rs2 lakh crore in market value was erased, reflecting investor concerns about how agentic automation may influence demand for outsourcing and enterprise software services.

Read More