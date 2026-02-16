By Ar. Love Choudhary, Founder & Principal Architect, AND Studio

Most developers and hotel owners don’t approach us asking for design in the conventional sense. Their question is more strategic - and more urgent: How do we future-proof this investment?

In today’s India, architecture is no longer assessed by visual impact alone. It is judged by how a building performs over time - how it responds to climate, accommodates evolving patterns of use, and sustains relevance across decades. Buildings are increasingly understood not as static monuments, but as long-term assets shaped by environmental intelligence, social behaviour, and operational efficiency.

At AND Studio, this perspective informs how we approach both residential and hospitality projects. We design buildings as living systems - adaptable, resilient, and capable of retaining value well beyond their initial lifecycle.

Residential Development: Why “Sellable Luxury” Is Being Rewritten

India’s premium residential buyer has changed. Today’s homeowners are globally exposed, wellness - conscious, and function-driven. Scale and ornamentation no longer impress by default. Instead, buyers evaluate how a home feels to live in, how it functions daily, what it costs to maintain, and how easily it can adapt to changing family structures, climate realities, and future needs. Homes designed with these priorities consistently retain value longer.

