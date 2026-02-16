By Ar. Love Choudhary, Founder & Principal Architect, AND Studio
Most developers and hotel owners don’t approach us asking for design in the conventional sense. Their question is more strategic - and more urgent: How do we future-proof this investment?
In today’s India, architecture is no longer assessed by visual impact alone. It is judged by how a building performs over time - how it responds to climate, accommodates evolving patterns of use, and sustains relevance across decades. Buildings are increasingly understood not as static monuments, but as long-term assets shaped by environmental intelligence, social behaviour, and operational efficiency.
At AND Studio, this perspective informs how we approach both residential and hospitality projects. We design buildings as living systems - adaptable, resilient, and capable of retaining value well beyond their initial lifecycle.
Residential Development: Why “Sellable Luxury” Is Being Rewritten
India’s premium residential buyer has changed. Today’s homeowners are globally exposed, wellness - conscious, and function-driven. Scale and ornamentation no longer impress by default. Instead, buyers evaluate how a home feels to live in, how it functions daily, what it costs to maintain, and how easily it can adapt to changing family structures, climate realities, and future needs. Homes designed with these priorities consistently retain value longer.
This thinking shaped one of our residential projects, The Seventy, a 10,764-square-foot private residence in Delhi NCR, where the intent was to maximise natural light and ventilation. Its architectural form balances solid and void through deep overhangs, recessed volumes, and strategically placed courtyards, while a restrained palette of stone, exposed concrete, glass, and warm wood negotiates privacy and openness through a material language that is at once porous and protective.
These decisions were not aesthetic indulgences. They were long-term strategies - reducing energy demand, lowering maintenance costs, and ensuring the home remains liveable and relevant over time. As Indian cities densify, true luxury is no longer defined by size. It lies in climate-responsive design that supports well-being and evolving lifestyles. For developers, it is experiential quality - not excess - that now commands a premium in a competitive market.
Hospitality: Design as a Revenue and Retention Strategy
Hospitality design is undergoing a similar shift. Guests today are less drawn to formality and more attracted to spaces that feel grounded, intuitive, and connected to their surroundings - without compromising global service standards. In this sector, design decisions directly influence repeat visits, brand recall, and long-term commercial performance. At Hyatt Regency Dehradun, the architecture responds deliberately to the mountain landscape of Uttarakhand.
Indigenous artwork, beaten brass, and locally sourced timber were integral to the material palette. These materials age
gracefully, allowing the property to acquire character rather than appear dated - reducing refurbishment cycles while strengthening brand identity. Through careful control of proportion and materiality, the building achieves a sense of visual lightness, appearing to float within its setting. This openness fosters a quieter, more restorative guest experience - encouraging longer stays, meaningful interaction, and return visits.
The Path Ahead: Designing with Context and Intelligence
As the built environment evolves, so must the role of the architect. Today, design demands an understanding of sociology, sustainability, operational realities, and long-term use - not just form.
One of the most persistent challenges in Indian development is the uncritical import of global design solutions. Architecture cannot be transplanted wholesale; it must be interpreted. This requires decoding the brief, understanding end users, and clearly communicating the long-term implications of design choices - including environmental impact and lifecycle cost.
The future of Indian architecture lies in balance: between density and openness, global ambition and local intelligence. Projects that recognise this early will not merely respond to market demand - they will define it.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Feb 16, 2026, 16:54Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- Designing-assets-that-outperform-how-architecture-is-redefining-value-in-indias-next-growth-cycle