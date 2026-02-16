Arun-kar-from-davos-to-oxford-bridging-purpose-driven-innovation-between-india-and-the-uk

In a world increasingly shaped by the convergence of technology, capital and geopolitics, Odisha-origin entrepreneur and former Army officer Arun Kar represents a cohort of globally oriented founders redefining the role of modern business leadership. His trajectory—spanning international policy platforms, technology ventures and sustainability initiatives—illustrates how entrepreneurship today is evolving beyond commercial success toward broader institutional relevance and societal influence.

Kar began his professional journey in the Indian Army, an experience that shaped his leadership philosophy around discipline, resilience and responsibility. His military career, however, was curtailed by a service-related injury that resulted in a 20% lifelong disability, leading him to transition into entrepreneurship and global business. Over time, he built ventures across technology, sustainability and infrastructure—scaling from modest beginnings into internationally recognised enterprises operating across multiple geographies.

From engaging in global policy dialogue to building independently scaled ventures across markets, Kar’s journey reflects a combination of execution discipline, resilience and cross-border strategic vision.

Responsible Innovation at the World Economic Forum

During the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Kar spoke in a CNBC-led session on deploying innovation responsibly at scale, emphasising the importance of trust, societal relevance and long-term value creation. He highlighted that technology must remain grounded in real-world problem solving and responsible leadership in an era of rapid digital transformation, noting, “Real innovation is not defined by the launch, but by how effectively it lands. Markets do not reward technology alone—they reward meaningful solutions. Trust is not optional; it is a fundamental driver of growth. In an AI-driven world, transparency becomes the new currency, and sustainability is no longer a ‘nice to have’—it is an operating license.”

His remarks aligned with broader global concerns around ethical AI, digital trust and inclusive growth, themes increasingly shaping the future of global entrepreneurship.

