Arun-kar-from-davos-to-oxford-bridging-purpose-driven-innovation-between-india-and-the-uk

In a world increasingly shaped by the convergence of technology, capital and geopolitics, Odisha-origin entrepreneur and former Army officer Arun Kar represents a cohort of globally oriented founders redefining the role of modern business leadership. His trajectory—spanning international policy platforms, technology ventures and sustainability initiatives—illustrates how entrepreneurship today is evolving beyond commercial success toward broader institutional relevance and societal influence.
Kar began his professional journey in the Indian Army, an experience that shaped his leadership philosophy around discipline, resilience and responsibility. His military career, however, was curtailed by a service-related injury that resulted in a 20% lifelong disability, leading him to transition into entrepreneurship and global business. Over time, he built ventures across technology, sustainability and infrastructure—scaling from modest beginnings into internationally recognised enterprises operating across multiple geographies.
From engaging in global policy dialogue to building independently scaled ventures across markets, Kar’s journey reflects a combination of execution discipline, resilience and cross-border strategic vision.
Responsible Innovation at the World Economic Forum
During the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Kar spoke in a CNBC-led session on deploying innovation responsibly at scale, emphasising the importance of trust, societal relevance and long-term value creation. He highlighted that technology must remain grounded in real-world problem solving and responsible leadership in an era of rapid digital transformation, noting, “Real innovation is not defined by the launch, but by how effectively it lands. Markets do not reward technology alone—they reward meaningful solutions. Trust is not optional; it is a fundamental driver of growth. In an AI-driven world, transparency becomes the new currency, and sustainability is no longer a ‘nice to have’—it is an operating license.”
His remarks aligned with broader global concerns around ethical AI, digital trust and inclusive growth, themes increasingly shaping the future of global entrepreneurship.
India–EU FTA: A Strategic Inflection Point
Commenting on the breakthrough India–EU Free Trade Agreement, Kar has described the deal as a “strategic inflection point” for Indian entrepreneurs, particularly those operating across Europe. He notes that reduced trade friction, regulatory alignment, and mobility of services will disproportionately benefit Indian founders abroad while enabling states like Odisha to integrate into high-value European supply chains.
“With the right support, Odisha can contribute to global innovation—not just as a talent pool, but as a serious participant in advanced manufacturing, green energy, and digital services,” Kar has said.
Oxford Recognition and Global Dialogue
In December 2025, Kar was honoured at the University of Oxford with the UN Global Excellence Award 2025, conferred by the United Nations Global Peace Council, recognising his cross-sector leadership and global impact. During his visit, he addressed a distinguished gathering of academicians, scientists, doctors, policymakers and business leaders, reflecting on leadership transitions—from military service to global enterprise—and the responsibilities that accompany scale, capital and influence in an interconnected world.
Building Independently: The Xpertnest Growth Story
Kar is the Founder of Xpertnest, alongside Chintan Panara and Pradip Butani, a technology company that has grown independently over the past decade without external equity funding. In July 2025, the company was ranked among the UK’s 500 fastest-growing firms, recording a 220% growth rate in an index curated by analysts led by Robert Watts, known for their work on the Sunday Times Rich List.
Earlier, in April 2025, Xpertnest crossed an independent valuation exceeding USD 100 million. The valuation was conducted by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker and corroborated by UK-based valuation firm Plimsoll, using Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) methodology under Indian Valuation Standards. The assessment was subsequently published across financial and market platforms including the London Stock Exchange (RNS), Reuters and Financial Express.
In November 2025, Xpertnest was further recognised among the UK’s 200 fastest-growing companies by the UK Fast Growth Index, founded by Professor Dylan Jones-Evans.
Sustainability and Circular Innovation
Alongside his technology ventures, Kar leads Earthnest, a sustainability initiative focused on biodegradable materials and circular-economy solutions aimed at reducing plastic pollution. He works closely with his spouse, Nidhi Kar, who stands hand in hand with him in managing operational aspects of the initiative, supporting its growth and execution. The venture aligns with global ESG priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on scalable, commercially viable environmental innovation—reflecting the increasing convergence of sustainability and enterprise strategy.
Entrepreneurship with Social Purpose
Despite the demands of global business, Kar along with his spouse, Mrs Nidhi Kar, have remained closely engaged with grassroots and community-driven initiatives. Together, they have supported a UK Odia diaspora effort advancing health, gender dignity and sanitation for tribal girls in Odisha, aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals 3, 5 and 6, reflecting a sustained commitment to social impact beyond enterprise. They helped enable the construction of a sanitation facility for 46 tribal girls at a government-run ashram in Nabarangpur, Odisha, addressing long-standing challenges related to health, safety and personal dignity.
He is also a Guinness World Record holder, having participated in the Vitality Marathon in 2021 in support of UNICEF’s polio vaccination efforts, reinforcing a continued commitment to child health and global public-good initiatives.
A Global Entrepreneurial Outlook
Industry assessments place Kar’s net worth at approximately USD 145 million, derived from a diversified portfolio spanning technology enterprises, sustainability initiatives and revenue-generating real estate assets.
From Davos to Oxford—and from grassroots initiatives in Odisha to global business platforms—Arun Kar’s journey captures the evolving face of modern entrepreneurship, where growth, responsibility and societal relevance move forward together.
