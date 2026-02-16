India-pushes-auto-industry-to-rethink-rare-earths-while-building-local-supply

The government is pressing automakers to redesign electric motors and other parts without rare earth magnets, even as it prepares a policy push to build domestic magnet-making capacity.

Rare earth permanent magnets are among the strongest types of permanent magnets and are critical to the automobile industry, especially electric vehicles.

The developments come even as China has eased restrictions on exports to India, though with a caveat.

“China has only eased restrictions on light rare earth magnets, which are being given to four companies in India. Heavy magnets are still fully restricted by China,” said a senior government official.

With some curbs still in place, the government is encouraging alternative technologies that either minimise or eliminate the use of rare earth magnets altogether.

“The automobile industry is exploring several alternative technologies, and we are encouraging them to use those,” the official said.

Read More