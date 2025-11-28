China’s rare earth restrictions drive innovation abroad

Competition for rare earth elements—central to next-generation advances in industries such as clean energy and health care—is reshaping geopolitics.

China, whose mines produce more than 90% of the naturally occurring metals, imposed tough restrictions on rare earth exports in 2010, starting a tug-of-war that continues to inflame tensions with the United States.

Yet China’s grip on rare earth supply may not be as ironclad as it looks, suggests the May working paper “Trade and Industrial Policy in Supply Chains: Directed Technological Change in Rare Earths.” China’s export restrictions caused prices for the materials to surge up to 4,500%. But despite pain for industries that depend on rare earths, many firms adapted to supply disruptions and increased investments in innovation to develop substitute materials and processes.

“Trade and industrial policies, while primarily intended to support domestic industries, may unintentionally stimulate technological progress abroad,” says the report, written by Laura Alfaro, the Warren Alpert Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; Harald Fadinger, professor of economics at the University of Vienna; Jan Schymik, professor of economics at the University of Mannheim; and Gede Virananda, a doctoral researcher at New York University.

