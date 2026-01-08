Utkarsh Gupta: Redefining legacy through leadership, vision and purpose

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the education sector, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta was no stranger to accomplishment. His father had laid a strong foundation for the Ramagya Group through relentless effort, vision, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of education. Yet, for Utkarsh, this legacy was never a final destination—it was a beginning. He saw it not as something to preserve merely, but as something to evolve and elevate.

“What you inherit may give you a start,” he reflects, “but what truly defines you is what you create in return.”

Unlike many who step into leadership through designation alone, Utkarsh’s journey began at the grassroots. To earn his place, he immersed himself in the grassroots of the 41-year-old family legacy. He chose to learn the organisation from the inside out—answering phone calls at the reception, assisting parents with admission queries, coordinating administrative work, and spending time alongside teachers and staff. This was not symbolic participation, but deliberate immersion. By understanding the everyday realities of those who run the system, he built a leadership style rooted in empathy, clarity, and action rather than hierarchy.

Even as he remained deeply involved in daily operations, Utkarsh ensured his vision extended far beyond the campus walls. Over the years, he travelled to nearly 50 countries, studying global education systems not as a tourist, but as a learner. He observed how classrooms abroad nurtured curiosity, how sports and arts were integrated into everyday schooling, and how emotional intelligence and life skills were given as much importance as academics.

These experiences profoundly shaped his thinking. Education, he realised, could no longer exist in isolation from the world students would eventually inhabit. This global exposure gradually influenced Ramagya’s evolution—from curriculum enhancements to stronger emphasis on sports, wellness, and holistic development—while staying firmly rooted in Indian values.

Read More