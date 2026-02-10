The Indian marketplace is fueled by brands that have always set the pace in terms of quality innovation and trust with consumers. These leading organizations have been able to create strong brand identities based on their vision, execution and understanding of the ever-changing needs of consumers. By being at the forefront of market trends and offering continuous value, they have been able to shape and influence the market. The feature showcases the brands that have made a leadership impact and are committed to excellence which plays a crucial role in shaping the Indian business environment.



Lino Perros

Lino Perros is a fashion accessories brand with a 25-year legacy, built on execution, trust, and design excellence. Since its inception in 1999 by first-generation entrepreneurs Sanjay and Natasha, the brand has carved a strong niche in India’s handbags market, earning high recall among women aged 18–35. Known for blending contemporary style with functionality, Lino Perros represents affordable luxury for modern lifestyles. Its diverse portfolio includes handbags, clutches, footwear, and accessories designed for everyday wear and special occasions. The brand operates through a manufacturing network, ensuring consistent quality, scalability, and timely execution.

Lino Perros enjoys a pan-India presence across leading online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, and Nykaa, complemented by an expanding offline retail network in key markets. Internationally, the brand has established its footprint across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. As part of its growth strategy, Lino Perros has initiated Phase 1 expansion to open 100 exclusive stores across India, reinforcing its position in the fashion landscape.

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, a distinguished brand of the Hari Krishna Group, is one of India’s most trusted and rapidly growing jewellery names. With a vision to make diamonds accessible to every household, KISNA offers a diverse range of finely crafted diamond and gold designs suitable for daily wear as well as special occasions, celebrating life’s precious moments with the belief of “Khushi ke har pal ke liye KISNA.” Known for its exceptional craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and rigorous quality standards, the brand has built a strong national presence through exclusive showrooms and a growing franchise network. With over 1,500 shop-in-shop outlets and 120+ standalone showrooms, KISNA continues to expand across urban and semi-urban markets. Under the leadership of CEO Parag Shah, the brand drives innovation with AR/VR-enabled try-ons and AI-powered design tools. KISNA has also introduced Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as its new brand ambassador couple.

ACA Group



ACA Group’s global capabilities center is transforming how financial services firms approach global compliance and managed services. Established in 2023, ACA’s GCC in Pune has grown to 300 professionals in just three years, delivering advanced solutions across risk, compliance, analytics, and RegTech innovation.

