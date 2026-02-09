Advertisement
Photo of the day: India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh - A tennis star on the horizon

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 16:51 IST1 min
Dhakshineswar Suresh of Team India celebrates with team mates after beating Guy Den Ouden of Team Netherlands to win the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between India and Netherlands at the S. M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Bengaluru, India. Suresh pulled off a performance for the ages, playing a part in all three of the Indian tennis team’s wins as India clinched a thrilling 3-2 win in their Davis Cup clash against the Netherlands.
Image: Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images for ITF.

First Published: Feb 09, 2026, 16:55

