Photo of the day: India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh - A tennis star on the horizon
Dhakshineswar Suresh of Team India celebrates with team mates after beating Guy Den Ouden of Team Netherlands to win the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match between India and Netherlands.
By Forbes India
Feb 09, 2026
Image: Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images for ITF.
First Published: Feb 09, 2026
