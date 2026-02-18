India-France elevate ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron announced an upgrade in India-France relations on February 17, elevating the bilateral partnership to a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ and launching the India-France Year of Innovation aimed at deepening collaboration across technology, defence, clean energy and culture.

The announcements, made during a joint press conference, were accompanied by a list of outcomes—21 agreements and declarations spanning helicopter manufacturing, missile production, artificial intelligence in health care, critical minerals, double taxation relief and aeronautics skilling—underscoring the breadth of the alliance. “India and France share a relationship of innovation, trust and shared values,” Modi said, declaring 2026 the India-France Year of Innovation. He added that the combined creativity of both nations across all sectors will secure a prosperous global future.

The two countries also announced the establishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to regularly review implementation of the elevated partnership and their shared Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Renewing defence partnership

Modi and Macron virtually inaugurated the H125 helicopter final assembly line in Vemagal, Karnataka. Modi highlighted that India will now produce the world’s only helicopter capable of reaching Mount Everest’s altitudes, with plans to export these units globally.

The two countries also renewed their agreement on defence cooperation and formalised a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited and French firm Safran to produce HAMMER missiles in India. They also agreed to reciprocal deployment of officers between the Indian Army and French Land Forces and constituted a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group for critical and emerging technologies. At the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, President Macron affirmed that France remains a “steadfast partner” in supporting India’s Make in India initiative within the defence sector.

