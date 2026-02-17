India plans to add another 20,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) under the IndiaAI Mission, taking the total available compute capacity beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. He explained that the expansion is aimed at strengthening the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and supporting wider access to computing resources.

More than 38,000 high-end GPUs have been onboarded under the mission and are available at around Rs65 per hour, which the minister claimed is about one-third of global costs. Vaishnaw indicated that the next phase of India’s AI strategy would focus more on design, research and development, moving beyond infrastructure creation towards building solutions tailored to domestic needs.

He said investments linked to AI could exceed $200 billion over the next two years, including around $90 billion already committed, with capital flowing across infrastructure, energy and application layers.

“We are also seeing huge investment interests in the infra and energy layers,” he said, adding that India’s clean power capacity provides an advantage. “About 51 percent of energy of power generation capacity is from clean sources. And that is one big advantage that India has.”

The government is also in discussions with several large companies about further investments in AI infrastructure, though names cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, he said.

Read More