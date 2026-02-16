Details on relaxation to SEZs within 2 months: Official

The government will soon issue rules regarding a one-time relaxation provided to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the Union Budget to sell their goods in the domestic market.

“A notification should come within a month or two. It will be an exemption notification issued under the Customs Act,” said a government official.

To address the issue of underutilised manufacturing capacity in SEZs amid disruptions to global trade, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a one-time policy intervention in her Budget speech.

The proposal allows eligible SEZ manufacturing units to sell a portion of their output in the domestic tariff area at concessional duty rates. Such sales, she had said, would be capped at a defined share of the units’ export volumes.

Currently, goods sold by units in SEZs into the domestic market are subject to steep import duties. “The relaxation has been limited to a fixed period of time because the core objective of SEZs must remain exports. Details will be out in the notification,” the official said.

Read More