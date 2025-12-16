How India’s export map tilts towards a few states

India’s export growth is becoming increasingly concentrated in a small number of states.

RBI data from the recently released Handbook of Statistics on Indian States shows that the country’s export basket is increasingly being consolidated, with the top 10 states accounting for more than 91 percent of total exports in 2024-25 (FY25), up sharply from 84 percent after the pandemic in FY22. This shift means that the rest of the states, comprising the other 26 states and Union territories, have collectively seen their share collapse to just 8 percent in FY25, from about 16 percent four years ago.

While the value of exports from Indian states has risen significantly—by 32 percent, climbing from $294.8 billion to $389.2 billion between FY18 and FY25—a Forbes India analysis of the data shows that there is an extreme and growing reliance on the top three states for exports. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu together drive nearly three-fifths of overall exports by value.

The primary driver behind this phenomenon is the state of Gujarat. A state-wise analysis shows that Gujarat is pulling away from the pack, with its share of India’s exports leaping from 21.9 percent in the FY18-21 period to 31 percent in the subsequent FY22-25 period. This gain has cemented Gujarat’s position as India’s undisputed export leader.

A further analysis shows that nearly a third of Gujarat’s exports come from the district of Jamnagar, known for petroleum product exports. Ahmedabad and Surat account for another 10 percent each.

Read More