India's Top 10 largest export categories by financial value

Exports are one of India’s strongest economic pillars. Every year, the country ships billions of dollars worth of goods across the globe, with most shipments routed through some of the busiest seaports. From engineering goods and pharmaceuticals to textiles and refined petroleum, India’s export sector is vast and diverse.

The export from India helps us understand trade patterns, investment interests, and future growth opportunities. For policymakers, investors, and businesses, it’s a direct reflection of the sectors shaping the country’s global involvement, beyond just the export trade volume.

In this post, we’ll discuss the top 10 largest export categories by their value and how they continue to hold India’s export landscape steady and thriving.

List of the top 10 products exported from India

Based on the latest report, during April to December 2024, the exports from India were valued at over $602 billion, and the top 10 products exported were:

Rank Largest export category Financial value (in $ billion) 1 Mineral fuels, oils, and distillation products 74.27 2 Electrical, electronic equipment 39.36 3 Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers 32.01 4 Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins 29.25 5 Pharmaceutical products 22.98 6 Vehicles other than railway, tramway 21.75 7 Organic chemicals 20.69 8 Cereals 11.93 9 Iron and steel 10.18 10 Articles of iron or steel 9.93





How is India’s export growth?

According to the PIB press report given by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in 2023-24, exports from India reached over $778 billion, up by nearly 67 percent from $466 billion a decade earlier. This growth has been made possible by the manufacturing and tech-driven sectors.