Photo of the day: Snowfall deficit puts pressure on Kashmir’s fragile ecosystem

Kashmir has witnessed a steady decline in winter precipitation, recording significant snowfall deficits.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 17:29 IST1 min
A motor sledge operator takes tourists on a ride over a snow-covered slope at Sonamarg on January 7,2026. Kashmir has witnessed a steady decline in winter precipitation, recording significant snowfall deficits. Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns are accelerating glacier melt and putting pressure on the Valley's fragile ecosystem. Photo by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
First Published: Jan 08, 2026, 17:32

