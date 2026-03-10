Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: LPG gas cylinder shortage seen in India’s key cities

A worker delivers an LPG cylinder to a house, amid supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 19:15 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
A worker delivers an LPG cylinder to a house, amid supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2026.
A worker delivers an LPG cylinder to a house, amid supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2026.
Image: Photo by Bhawika Chhabra / Reuters

First Published: Mar 10, 2026, 19:34

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Photo of the day: India make history with third T20 World Cup win
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Indian army's graduation drill
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Mother and child reunite, despite the disruption
ByForbes India

Latest News

Markets mayhem on sky high oil prices as West Asia crisis deepens
ByNasrin Sultana
Behind the metrics: The human story of entrepreneurship
ByNupur Pavan Bang
How Indian fashion brands have their designs on the world
ByPankti Mehta Kadakia
Photo of the day: India make history with third T20 World Cup win
ByForbes India
Preparing women leaders for the AI future through evolving management education
ByGreat Lakes Institute of Management
Farhan Akhtar and the big Boong theory
ByHimani Kothari
The Kizhakke Palat Krishna Menon & family by Raja Ravi Varma
ByJasodhara Banerjee
US opens a window for Russian oil import. India says door was never closed
ByHimani Kothari
Photo of the day: Indian army's graduation drill
ByForbes India
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement