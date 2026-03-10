Advertisement
Photo of the day: LPG gas cylinder shortage seen in India’s key cities
A worker delivers an LPG cylinder to a house, amid supply disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2026.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 19:15 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Bhawika Chhabra / Reuters
First Published: Mar 10, 2026, 19:34
