Advertisement

The Kizhakke Palat Krishna Menon & family by Raja Ravi Varma

This 1870 family portrait was Varma's first commissioned work, marking his transition as a professional artist

By Jasodhara Banerjee
Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 09:49 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Advertisement

Image and Text Courtesy: DAG

This 1870 portrait of the family members of Kizhakke Palat Krishna Menon, a sub-judge at the court of Mangalore, was Raja Ravi Varma’s first commissioned work. Its significance lies in the aristocrat-artist’s departure from tradition—accepting monetary compensation for paintings was considered an abhorrent idea—thus marking his transition into a professional artist; he accepted ₹265 for this artwork. The painting is also significant because it consists of five people in a single portrait, a rarity in Varma’s works.

Varma has filled the painting with a wealth of detail—from the diaphanous embroidered upper garment on Krishna Menon (left) to the gilt-headed walking stick over his arm, the jewellery with the bust of Queen Victoria on the coin, to fruits the children hold.

Although it was common for artists of that time to depend on royal and aristocratic patronage, successful artists moved beyond the kingdoms of their birth. Varma’s career began with patronage from a member of the legal fraternity, which—despite the many regal patrons he went on to acquire—continued for the rest of his life. This oil on canvas work, measuring 27.7 x 34.7 inches, is part of DAG’s collection.

First Published: Mar 07, 2026, 09:30

Subscribe Now

(This story appears in the Mar 06, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

Latest News

photo
The American will to bring global leaders to trial
ByMadhu Kapparath
The giving economy in India: Why India’s billions in giving remain off the books
BySamreen Wani
photo
Brilliant but bottlenecked: The hard data behind India’s AI ambitions
BySamreen Wani
Why gold isn’t exploding despite war
ByHimani Kothari
Why Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses are causing a privacy scandal
BySamreen Wani
The case for human wisdom over artificial intelligence
BySuveen Sinha
Graphic of the day: The obesity challenge
BySamreen Wani
How vibe coding can transform AI adoption in public sector workflows
ByIIM Bangalore
Digital natives: How Gen Zs live and buy by the screen
BySamidha Jain
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement