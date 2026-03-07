The Kizhakke Palat Krishna Menon & family by Raja Ravi Varma

Image and Text Courtesy: DAG

This 1870 portrait of the family members of Kizhakke Palat Krishna Menon, a sub-judge at the court of Mangalore, was Raja Ravi Varma’s first commissioned work. Its significance lies in the aristocrat-artist’s departure from tradition—accepting monetary compensation for paintings was considered an abhorrent idea—thus marking his transition into a professional artist; he accepted ₹265 for this artwork. The painting is also significant because it consists of five people in a single portrait, a rarity in Varma’s works.

Varma has filled the painting with a wealth of detail—from the diaphanous embroidered upper garment on Krishna Menon (left) to the gilt-headed walking stick over his arm, the jewellery with the bust of Queen Victoria on the coin, to fruits the children hold.

Although it was common for artists of that time to depend on royal and aristocratic patronage, successful artists moved beyond the kingdoms of their birth. Varma’s career began with patronage from a member of the legal fraternity, which—despite the many regal patrons he went on to acquire—continued for the rest of his life. This oil on canvas work, measuring 27.7 x 34.7 inches, is part of DAG’s collection.