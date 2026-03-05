The case for human wisdom over artificial intelligence

At an evening affair surrounding the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a well-known startup founder asked me what I thought of the event. Out of years of habit as a reporter, I asked him to go first. He said we should all be focusing more on ‘building’—it is a term founders use to describe the work they do.

Fair point for someone focussed on building. But summits are important, too. However, not in the mood for a deep debate, I took a slightly flippant tone.

Pragati Maidan, which has morphed into Bharat Mandapam, was once known for holding the India International Trade Fair. The IITF was about small businesses and about families buying snacks and silks at bargain prices, while causing traffic snarls outside.

In later years, after the turn of the century, the traffic snarls around Pragati Maidan were caused by the Auto Expo, which brought in large MNCs. People thronged the pavilions to look at the shiny new cars on display and the well-groomed attendants stationed around them.

This year came the AI Impact summit. It pulled in some of the largest tech companies from all over the world as well as heads of states. It had cab drivers talking about AI.

Read More