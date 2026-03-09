Markets mayhem on sky high oil prices as West Asia crisis deepens

Investors and traders across Asia rushed to dump stocks on Monday as oil prices neared $120 per barrel amid escalating conflict in the Gulf region. Brent crude futures climbed to a high of $119.50 per barrel, surging around 25 percent in a day, the highest since the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty skidded nearly 3 percent during the day, while the fall in the rest of Asia was more severe. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled over 8 percent, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 7 percent, while Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell around 3 percent. As most countries in Asia are net oil-importing economies, equities are feeling the heat of a sustained rise in crude prices.

The India volatility index has also spiked nearly 18 percent during the day, indicating fear and worry among investors.

Some major producers have cut supplies, and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions have gripped the market due to the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran. Energy markets are particularly nervous because the crisis is unfolding around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes, Reuters reported. Iraq and Kuwait have begun cutting oil output, adding to earlier liquefied natural gas reductions from Qatar, as the war has blocked shipments from the Gulf region.

“Crude oil prices, at this juncture, are encapsulating the ‘sum of all fears’ arising out of the significant escalation of the conflict in the Gulf region,” says Vinod Karki, equity strategist, ICICI Institutional Equities Research. He adds that a sharp rise in crude oil above the $100 per barrel mark would be an indication that severe oil supply disruption could continue for a longer period of time.

