- Demand for cars, smartphones, appliances, and homes is rising.
- Urban markets lead revival as inflation eases and credit expands.
- India's consumption cycle shows signs of a cyclical upswing.
India’s consumption cycle appears to be turning after a period of uneven demand, with spending picking up across automobiles, smartphones, consumer appliances and housing. The improvement is most visible in urban markets, where households are returning to discretionary purchases that had been deferred amid inflation and economic uncertainty.
The shift is showing up clearly in the automobile sector, often seen as a barometer of consumer sentiment. Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations shows passenger vehicle retail sales rising to 3,94,768 units in February 2026, a 26 percent increase from about 3,13,000 units a year earlier, making it the highest-ever February sales volume.
Monthly dispatches by manufacturers reflect similar momentum. Maruti Suzuki sold about 1,61,000 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in February, broadly in line with the 1,60,000 units sold a year earlier. Tata Motors reported 62,329 units, up from about 51,300 units in February 2025. Hyundai sold 52,407 vehicles, compared with roughly 50,200 units a year earlier, while Mahindra & Mahindra posted 60,018 utility vehicle sales, up from about 50,400 units last year, an increase of nearly 19 percent year-on-year.
The broader automobile market has also been expanding. Industry data shows India sold 23.8 lakh vehicles across segments in January 2026, up 23 percent from about 19.3 lakh units a year earlier. Two-wheelers alone accounted for 19.25 lakh units, a 26 percent increase, reflecting improving demand in smaller towns and semi-urban markets where motorcycles and scooters remain the primary mode of personal transport.
The recovery is not confined to automobiles. Smartphones—another key discretionary category—are also seeing renewed traction. India ships roughly 150–170 million smartphones annually, making it one of the world’s largest markets. Retailers say demand has picked up in recent months, particularly in the ₹15,000–₹30,000 mid-range segment, which accounts for a large share of sales.
After a prolonged replacement cycle during which consumers held on to their devices for longer, smartphone makers are reporting stronger channel orders as buyers upgrade to newer models, many of them equipped with 5G capabilities. E-commerce platforms say smartphone sales during recent promotional campaigns were 15–20 percent higher year-on-year, suggesting improving consumer sentiment.
Consumer appliances are witnessing a similar pattern. Air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions—products that consumers typically postpone buying during uncertain economic periods—are seeing improved sales as households resume spending on home upgrades. With India heading into the summer season, manufacturers expect demand to accelerate further. The country sells roughly 8–9 million air-conditioners annually, and even a modest increase in demand can significantly lift volumes.
Housing, the largest single consumption decision for most households, has also remained relatively resilient. According to Knight Frank, housing sales across eight major Indian cities stood at about 3,48,207 units in 2025, broadly stable compared with the previous year even as prices rose sharply.
The data points to a market that remains supported by strong end-user demand despite rising property prices. In the Mumbai metropolitan region, the country’s largest housing market, sales rose 1 percent to 97,188 units in 2025, while average prices increased 7 percent to about ₹8,856 per square foot. Bengaluru recorded 55,373 home sales with prices rising 12 percent, while Hyderabad saw sales grow 4 percent to 38,403 units alongside a 13 percent increase in prices.
The housing market has also seen a clear shift toward higher-value homes. Properties priced above ₹1 crore accounted for roughly half of total residential sales in 2025, reflecting rising incomes among affluent buyers and a growing preference for larger homes since the pandemic.
Economists say the recent improvement in demand reflects both cyclical and structural factors. “There has been a sugar rush but that doesn’t detract from the fact that there is a cyclical increase in consumption and that has continued beyond the festive season,” says Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
Urban demand, in particular, has been improving as inflation pressures ease and household finances stabilise after several years of pandemic disruptions and high prices.
However, the recovery remains uneven across the country. “Urban India was seeing recovery in spending. I am more keen to see the trend in rural India given the disruption to the employment guarantee programme,” says Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India. Rural consumption trends depend heavily on farm incomes, wage growth and government spending programmes.
Another factor supporting consumption has been the rapid expansion of household credit. Retail lending in India has grown strongly in recent years, with personal loans, credit cards and consumer durables financing expanding faster than overall bank lending.
According to Reserve Bank of India data, personal loans have been growing at over 20 percent annually, significantly outpacing total bank credit. Household debt has also been rising steadily and is now estimated at around 40–42 percent of GDP, compared with roughly 35 percent before the pandemic.
Easy credit has allowed consumers to finance purchases ranging from smartphones and appliances to cars and homes. Buy-now-pay-later schemes, zero-cost EMIs and digital lending platforms have further lowered the barrier to consumption. While this has supported demand in the short term, economists warn that rising household leverage could become a concern if income growth does not keep pace.
Policy changes have also provided some support to demand. The government’s recent GST rate rationalisation reduced taxes on several consumer categories, lowering prices and improving affordability. While economists say such measures alone cannot drive consumption growth, they can encourage consumers to bring forward purchases.
For an economy where private consumption accounts for nearly 60 percent of GDP, the early signs of a revival carry wider implications. When spending picks up across sectors—from automobiles and electronics to housing—it creates ripple effects across manufacturing, services and employment.
For now, the data suggests that India’s consumption engine may be entering a cyclical upswing. Whether the recovery gathers strength will depend on the durability of urban demand, the pace of rural income growth and the sustainability of the credit-driven spending that has helped power the initial rebound.
