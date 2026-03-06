India’s consumption cycle appears to be turning after a period of uneven demand, with spending picking up across automobiles, smartphones, consumer appliances and housing. The improvement is most visible in urban markets, where households are returning to discretionary purchases that had been deferred amid inflation and economic uncertainty.

The shift is showing up clearly in the automobile sector, often seen as a barometer of consumer sentiment. Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations shows passenger vehicle retail sales rising to 3,94,768 units in February 2026, a 26 percent increase from about 3,13,000 units a year earlier, making it the highest-ever February sales volume.

Monthly dispatches by manufacturers reflect similar momentum. Maruti Suzuki sold about 1,61,000 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in February, broadly in line with the 1,60,000 units sold a year earlier. Tata Motors reported 62,329 units, up from about 51,300 units in February 2025. Hyundai sold 52,407 vehicles, compared with roughly 50,200 units a year earlier, while Mahindra & Mahindra posted 60,018 utility vehicle sales, up from about 50,400 units last year, an increase of nearly 19 percent year-on-year.

The broader automobile market has also been expanding. Industry data shows India sold 23.8 lakh vehicles across segments in January 2026, up 23 percent from about 19.3 lakh units a year earlier. Two-wheelers alone accounted for 19.25 lakh units, a 26 percent increase, reflecting improving demand in smaller towns and semi-urban markets where motorcycles and scooters remain the primary mode of personal transport.

The recovery is not confined to automobiles. Smartphones—another key discretionary category—are also seeing renewed traction. India ships roughly 150–170 million smartphones annually, making it one of the world’s largest markets. Retailers say demand has picked up in recent months, particularly in the ₹15,000–₹30,000 mid-range segment, which accounts for a large share of sales.

