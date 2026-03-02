India’s auto recovery hits fifth gear

Five months after the government slashed GST rates to bolster consumption, the automotive sector continues to post double-digit growth, indicating that demand is sustaining beyond the initial burst of pent-up momentum.

Industry wholesale volumes for February reached between 420,000 and 425,000 units, according to an industry executive, representing 10–11 percent growth over the 381,665 units sold in the same month last year.

Manufacturers across the board posted higher year-on-year sales, even as the market leader, Maruti Suzuki, struggled to keep pace with demand.

Maruti currently ships approximately 2.6 times the volume of its nearest competitor. That scale is now leading to production constraints that are beginning to bottleneck its substantial order book.

Maruti reported total sales of 213,995 units for the month.

