Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes, confirms Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in coordinated United States-Israeli strikes on Saturday, Iranian state media reported early on Sunday, marking one of the most significant escalations in the Middle East conflict in decades.

State news agency IRNA reported that Khamenei was “martyred following an attack by the Zionist regime and the United States". The Iranian cabinet declared 40 days of public mourning and seven days of holidays.

Hours before the confirmation, US President Donald Trump said on social media that the Iranian leader had been killed and that military operations would continue. “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead,” he wrote, adding that strikes would proceed “uninterrupted” until objectives were achieved. Trump said the operation was coordinated with Israel and claimed Iranian leadership could not evade US intelligence.

“Khamenei was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders [who] have been killed along with him, could do,” he wrote.

