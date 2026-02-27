Advertisement

AI is a once-in-a-generation transition: Ashwin Vaishnaw 

The Union Minister said India will have to prepare on different fronts including skilling, infrastructure, computing power, and policy for the transition  

By Payal Ganguly
Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 18:36 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT. Photo by Madhu Kapparath
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT. Photo by Madhu Kapparath
Join Us On
FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedinSpotifyYouTube
Advertisement

India will have to scale up to 2 lakh GPUs or more to meet the demand across sectors for computing infrastructure, said Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology on Friday, speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026.

“We will have to scale up our investment, our compute (infrastructure) significantly. When we started the AI Mission, 10,000 GPUs was the target and we have already allocated 34,000 with another 20,000 being added. I think we will have to go somewhere near 200,000 or more to be able to meet the kind of demand coming up, which is why the recent budget announcement of tax break till 2047 is important,” the minister said. He was referring to the Union Budget announcement offering a 21-year tax holiday to foreign cloud service providers looking to utilise Indian data centres for their global operations.

Related stories

The move is meant to position India as a global hub for data infrastructure and AI, inviting investments from AI Hyperscalers including Google, AWS, and Microsoft.

On the infrastructure front, the minister added that following Micron Technology’s $2.75 billion Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging semiconductor chip plant to be inaugurated officially on Saturday at Sanand, Gujarat, three more commercial production plants are likely to be operational within the year, the last one being in the November-December 2026 time period.

Vaishnaw added that Indian industries will have to be prepared for the nature of jobs which are changing due to the largescale adoption of AI. “We must take it seriously, this is a once-in-a-generation kind of transition which is happening, and we must take proactive action,” he said.

The minister said the primary responsibility for upskilling employees in the technology lies with the IT industry, followed by the state governments when it comes to college-level education and the central government which has partnered with IT industry body Nasscom for the FutureSkills Prime program.

“Almost eight lakh IT industry professionals have been upskilled, but that number has to be now scaled up at a significantly higher level, and that talent pipeline has to start getting created from the colleges onwards,” he added.

First Published: Feb 27, 2026, 18:36

Subscribe Now
  • Home
    • /
  • News
    • /
  • Ai-is-a-once-in-a-generation-transition-ashwin-vaishnaw

Latest News

Know Your Art: Bikash Bhattacharjee’s The Doll Series
ByJasodhara Banerjee
Photo of the day: PM Modi conferred with Israel's highest parliamentary honour
ByForbes India
People power – The most significant engine of technology innovation
ByBrand Connect
AI puts up to 20 percent of entry-level IT services revenue at risk: Wipro
ByNeha Bothra
India’s AI advantage lies in scale and adoption, not compute power: Qualcomm CEO
ByBrand Connect
Will track every traffic offence, cancel licences of repeat offenders: Gadkari
ByHimani Kothari
No extension for SIM-binding deadline
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Amid the Tata Sons drama, here’s Chandrasekaran’s report card
BySamar Srivastava
5 forward-thinking brands redefining industry standards
ByBrand Connect
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement