In the global technology race, scale often arrives with an unintended cost—culture. Micron India has consciously pre-empted this outcome. Since its inception in 2019, the global memory and storage major has built an India centre that has kept its culture at its core.
Cultural clarity has shaped Micron India’s evolution into a strategic innovation hub. At the heart of this journey is a philosophy centred around what Micron India calls the three Fs—Fair. Fearless. Fun. These attributes govern how people experience work every day. “Fairness isn’t just intent,” Anand Ramamoorthy, Vice President & Managing Director, Micron India explains. “We’ve worked hard to embed fairness in our actions, whether it’s hiring, recognition, or promotions. Fearlessness entails encouraging people to speak up. And fun matters—because if people genuinely enjoy coming to work, everything else follows.”
At Micron India, nearly 30 per cent of the workforce comes straight from campuses, bringing energy, curiosity and a questioning mind-set. Complementing this is a multi-channel talent strategy that includes global mobility, ‘returnships’ and non-traditional hiring pathways.
“By 2030, the semiconductor industry is expected to face a talent gap of nearly one million jobs,” says Jhansi Potham, Director – Talent Acquisition, Micron India. “ We invest deeply in universities, reach talent beyond borders, and create pathways for professionals returning from career breaks, veterans, and certification-led talent.”
Culture and inclusion form the connective tissue that holds this diverse workforce together. “A people-first culture is deeply embedded in Micron’s values, globally and in India,” says Sharmila Khan, Director and Country People Lead, Micron India. “These aren’t just statements. They are lived through our programmes on well-being, inclusion, and safety.”
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) also play a central role in this lived experience. Nearly 70 per cent of Micron India employees are associated with at least one ERG. “Inclusive leadership helped create a culture where people feel they belong,” adds Uma Kasturi Yeleswarapu, Senior Manager – Diversity & Inclusion, Micron India. “Our ERGs act as cultural champions, embedding Micron’s global values into India’s context.”
The organisation’s commitment to inclusion was recognised this year when Micron India earned Gold at the India Workplace Equality Index, after four consecutive years at Silver. “This wasn’t accidental,” Uma notes. “It reflects years of gender-neutral policies, unconscious bias training, and leadership support.”
“ Our technical innovation is driven by our highly talented people whom we nurture through a programme called the Technical Leadership Program (TLP),” says Shyam Raghunathan, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff and Head – Micron India Research Centre. “It recognises our top technologists and gives them opportunities to work on complex and interesting problem statements, share their knowledge and collaborate globally.”
Beyond the workplace, Micron India’s people are extending their impact into communities. “We give time, skills, and funds,” says Vyshali Sagar, Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager, Micron India. “From STEM education and AI literacy in government schools to environmental initiatives and volunteering leave, our programmes reflect a blend of global intent and local responsibility.”
As Micron India looks ahead, the ambition is clear. “Scale and success should never come at the cost of culture,” Ramamoorthy says. “If we can retain our execution focus, deepen innovation, and maintain human decency at every level, we believe we can build something enduring.”
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Feb 26, 2026, 18:39Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- People-power-the-most-significant-engine-of-technology-innovation