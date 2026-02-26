In the global technology race, scale often arrives with an unintended cost—culture. Micron India has consciously pre-empted this outcome. Since its inception in 2019, the global memory and storage major has built an India centre that has kept its culture at its core.

Cultural clarity has shaped Micron India’s evolution into a strategic innovation hub. At the heart of this journey is a philosophy centred around what Micron India calls the three Fs—Fair. Fearless. Fun. These attributes govern how people experience work every day. “Fairness isn’t just intent,” Anand Ramamoorthy, Vice President & Managing Director, Micron India explains. “We’ve worked hard to embed fairness in our actions, whether it’s hiring, recognition, or promotions. Fearlessness entails encouraging people to speak up. And fun matters—because if people genuinely enjoy coming to work, everything else follows.”

At Micron India, nearly 30 per cent of the workforce comes straight from campuses, bringing energy, curiosity and a questioning mind-set. Complementing this is a multi-channel talent strategy that includes global mobility, ‘returnships’ and non-traditional hiring pathways.

“By 2030, the semiconductor industry is expected to face a talent gap of nearly one million jobs,” says Jhansi Potham, Director – Talent Acquisition, Micron India. “ We invest deeply in universities, reach talent beyond borders, and create pathways for professionals returning from career breaks, veterans, and certification-led talent.”

Culture and inclusion form the connective tissue that holds this diverse workforce together. “A people-first culture is deeply embedded in Micron’s values, globally and in India,” says Sharmila Khan, Director and Country People Lead, Micron India. “These aren’t just statements. They are lived through our programmes on well-being, inclusion, and safety.”

Read More