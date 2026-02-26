New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

The Forttuna Group proudly advanced its flagship initiative, the Forttuna Global 100, spotlighting those who redefined the very essence of leadership. Not simply a recognition platform, it became a symbol of progress, honoring leaders whose work shifted paradigms and inspired movements.

The unveiling of the Forttuna Global 100 revealed exceptional individuals drawn from 1.5 million profiles across 100+ countries. They were not reacting to the present; they were defining the future.

Unstoppable. Inspired. Transformative.

This was leadership that left an imprint on history.

CX Studios, led by a visionary team, is redefining the future of customer experience through AI innovation. Founded in 2021, the firm integrates GenAI, data analytics, and behavioral science to craft hyper-personalized, omnichannel journeys that drive measurable impact. From the U.S. Department of Defense to healthcare and financial services, CX Studios empowers enterprises to deliver smarter, faster, and more human-centric engagement. CX Studios steers its clients towards a transformative journey, accelerating digital innovation and setting new benchmarks in AI-powered customer experience.

Srikanth Appana

Chief Technology Officer, Bajaj Credit Ltd.

Srikanth Appana is a visionary technocrat with over two decades of expertise in IT strategy, digital operations, software engineering, infrastructure services, and cybersecurity. He has spearheaded billion-dollar automation initiatives that boosted efficiency, cut costs, and accelerated delivery. Renowned for agile methodologies, he has held leadership roles at Microsoft, GE, IBM Global Services, Bajaj Group, IndusInd Bank, and Bharath Finance, spanning banking, NBFCs, supply chains, and platforms. With a global footprint across the USA, Europe, Africa, and China, he has led diverse teams and transformative projects, standing as a beacon of innovation, adaptability, and sustainable technological progress.

Sumit Srivastava

Sumit is a globally recognized digital strategist and venture builder with 22+ years of experience in leading high-growth businesses across five continents. As a transformational leader, he has scaled eCommerce, retail, and payment ventures while driving innovation through AI, Web3, and digital platforms. Known for empathetic leadership and a purpose-led approach, he played a pivotal role in sustaining businesses during the pandemic by launching digital storefronts and enabling community resilience. An industry speaker and mentor, Sumit has earned global accolades. His work continues to shape the future of commerce and digital ecosystems worldwide.

Ambalika Gupta

Director Sustainability, Below 2 Impact Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (Snowkap)

Ambalika Gupta has over a decade of ESG leadership experience, integrating strategy, sustainable finance, and digital innovation across global industries. She has supported IPO-ready climate disclosures and presented Snowkap’s first Social Life Cycle Assessment at Harvard’s 5th International SLCA Conference. At Snowkap, she drives the Net Zero platform, translating domain insights into practical, scalable ESG solutions. A certified SA8000 auditor and PhD scholar, Ambalika combines policy expertise with hands-on execution to deliver measurable impact. Her mission is to democratize sustainability tools, empowering businesses of all sizes to achieve long-term climate impact.

Debabrata Sarkar

President-Asia Pacific, AlgaEnergy India

Debabrata Sarkar, a TEDx speaker and seasoned C-level executive, brings over 27 years of leadership in global agriculture. An alumnus of IIM Kolkata and an agriculture graduate, he has held senior roles at Monsanto, Syngenta, and Chemtura, specializing in agrochemicals, seeds, biotechnology, and biologicals across the Asia Pacific. Currently CMD of AlgaEnergy India, Director of AGMA Energy, and President-APAC for AE Biologicals, he has been featured in TIME, and Fortune. Honoured globally, including at Oxford Union and by Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, he has thrice won Best Bio-Ag CEO, steering AlgaEnergy toward a sustainable, greener future.

Aditya Ganjapure

Chief Technology Officer, Green Tiger Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Aditya Ganjapure leads the development of advanced EV retrofitment solutions that transform existing petrol two-wheelers into electric and hybrid models, reducing emissions without the environmental cost of scrappage. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 2015 by founding Lithos Motors, acquired in 2019, and later contributed to multiple EV startups, focusing on product design, system architecture, and high-performance mobility solutions. With several patents and extensive industry experience, he is committed to building scalable, sustainable technologies. His long-term vision is to make EV retrofitting a mainstream, climate-positive solution for India’s massive two-wheeler market.

Mukundan A P

Board of Director, Champions Group, Singapore, and President, LakeB2B

Mukundan A P is a globally recognized data strategist and AI business leader. As President of LakeB2B and Board Director at Champions Group, he drives enterprise data transformation across APAC, EMEA, and North America. With deep expertise in data governance, AI-powered segmentation, and predictive intelligence, he now focuses on coaching CXOs and startups in data-driven leadership. His Ph.D. research bridges academic insight with strategic application in the boardroom. Widely published and internationally awarded, Mukundan is committed to empowering leaders to make decisions that are not just smart and scalable but also grounded in ethics, trust, and long-term vision.

Sandy Carter

Best Selling Author, AI First, Human Always, and Chief Business Officer, Unstoppable

Sandy Carter is a leader in AI and blockchain innovation. As COO of Unstoppable Domains, she’s pioneering the future of digital identity, giving users ownership in a decentralized web. A former executive at AWS and IBM, Sandy has driven billions in revenue through a transformative tech strategy. Her bestselling book, AI First, Human Always, explores how leaders can thrive in the age of superintelligence. Recognized as a leading voice in artificial intelligence and a top AI entrepreneur driving innovation, Sandy is also the founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI, a movement empowering thousands of women in emerging tech globally.

Closing Paragraph:

The Forttuna Global 100 stood as a testament to resilience, vision, and global impact. Each unveiling showcased a new dimension of leadership, from changemakers to visionaries, reformers to pioneers.

Through this chapter of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, The Forttuna Group underscored its mission: to honor leaders who built not only success stories but also enduring legacies.

