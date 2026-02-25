India’s luxury real estate vocabulary is evolving. While traditional symbols of status like height, size, and extravagance still matter, they are no longer the sole focus. High-end buyers are now more discerning about what they truly value in a home, prioritizing confidence that the experience remains consistent over time, that the design language is preserved, and that the address retains social significance without overtly seeking attention. The Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB, launched by M3M India and Smartworld Developers, exemplify branded living as a statement of quality. Globally, this category has gained popularity because it bridges the trust gap between promise and perception, provided execution is reliable. In NCR, this collaboration combines Elie Saab and Elie Saab Jr. with Pankaj Bansal and the developer platforms of M3M and Smartworld, reflecting a market increasingly valuing lived experience, maintenance standards, and long-term credibility.
Pankaj Bansal, promoter of M3M India and founder of Smartworld Developers, describes branded living as targeting an Indian luxury buyer who is now design and service literate. This customer can tell the difference between something that is expensive and something that is thoughtfully considered. They recognize when luxury is created simply through finishes, and when it is crafted through balance, restraint, and a coherent point of view across spaces. While a global brand can set immediate expectations, the true assessment depends on daily experiences within the building, including the arrival process, shared space quality, and overall discipline of the experience.
The launch features two NCR addresses that each evoke a different mood. Billionaire’s Block in Gurugram comprises 300 ultra-exclusive, low-density residences in Sector 111. The focus is on privacy and space, with features like wraparound decks and private jacuzzis highlighting a lifestyle centered on outdoor living and personal retreats. Its appeal lies in creating a rhythm where the home feels spacious and serene during everyday weekdays, integrating outdoor experiences into daily life rather than treating them as special occasions.
Sector 98 in Noida offers 650 luxury units overlooking a golf course, emphasizing tranquility as a symbol of status. The scenic views provide spaciousness, the open layout allows natural light, and the serene environment makes the home feel secluded without being isolated. In an area where constant activity can consume time, tranquility becomes a key lifestyle feature that offers immediate comfort and lasting value.
Design authorship is the core focus of this collaboration. Elie Saab’s legacy in fashion is rooted in craftsmanship and a distinct elegance, where beauty is carefully curated. Elie Saab Jr., vice chairman and CEO of the ELIE SAAB Group, regards the brand’s move into lifestyle, including residences, as a natural extension of its vision. He also underlines that branded living builds credibility through attention to details, covering the façade, interiors, lobby, amenities, and the overall experience of the home.
That insistence matters in India because the luxury housing market has seen enough surface level “international” projects to make buyers sceptical. A global name helps, but only if the building behaves like the name. The mention of ELIE SAAB Maison, with shared spaces and interiors curated through the Maison collection and bespoke furniture crafted in Italy, is meant to signal continuity rather than ornamentation. In projects at this level, arrival spaces cannot feel generic, communal areas cannot feel like filler, and amenities cannot read like a standard luxury template with a new label on top.
Aishwarya Bansal, co-founder of Smartworld Developers, offers a forward-looking perspective on what luxury should embody. Modern buyers seek spaces that promote wellness, hosting, and flexible working arrangements, all while maintaining a timeless aesthetic. They prefer designs that look natural, reflecting a visual culture that has become a universal language. However, this should originate from thoughtful proportions, natural lighting, and authentic materials rather than artificial staging. For this audience, branded living resonates when taste is integrated into every aspect of planning, flow, and finishing touches, creating a cohesive experience from private areas to communal spaces.
Dr. Payal Kanodia, chairperson and trustee of M3M Foundation, underscores that luxury can no longer overlook sustainability and the wider effects of large developments. She connects high-end construction with the surrounding economic ecosystem, highlighting job creation and subsequent growth spurred by major projects that attract new activity. In India, where luxury often faces scrutiny, adopting a strong sustainability approach and a credible impact story enhances legitimacy and aligns with the increasing expectations of affluent buyers from the brands they support.
Pankaj Bansal's broader vision centers on the “City of Brands” concept, a branded corridor expanding through ongoing global partnerships and establishing NCR as a hub for branded living instead of a market that simply adopts luxury trends. While the launch took place in the luxury-preferred setting, the real story extends beyond this event. Branded residences are increasingly seen as long-term investments, with buyers considering factors such as lasting aesthetics, quality of maintenance, resale value, and the gradual social significance linked to the location.
Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB comes at a time when India’s luxury buyers are no longer interested in imitations. They seek to create unique identities and pay for personalized environments. If this collaboration meets expectations, it will set a new standard in Gurugram and Noida. Additionally, it will shape the future of branded living in India, blending global design with local craftsmanship, where luxury is defined by the quality of daily life.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Feb 25, 2026, 14:34Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- The-billionaires-block-effect