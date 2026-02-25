India’s luxury real estate vocabulary is evolving. While traditional symbols of status like height, size, and extravagance still matter, they are no longer the sole focus. High-end buyers are now more discerning about what they truly value in a home, prioritizing confidence that the experience remains consistent over time, that the design language is preserved, and that the address retains social significance without overtly seeking attention. The Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB, launched by M3M India and Smartworld Developers, exemplify branded living as a statement of quality. Globally, this category has gained popularity because it bridges the trust gap between promise and perception, provided execution is reliable. In NCR, this collaboration combines Elie Saab and Elie Saab Jr. with Pankaj Bansal and the developer platforms of M3M and Smartworld, reflecting a market increasingly valuing lived experience, maintenance standards, and long-term credibility.

Pankaj Bansal, promoter of M3M India and founder of Smartworld Developers, describes branded living as targeting an Indian luxury buyer who is now design and service literate. This customer can tell the difference between something that is expensive and something that is thoughtfully considered. They recognize when luxury is created simply through finishes, and when it is crafted through balance, restraint, and a coherent point of view across spaces. While a global brand can set immediate expectations, the true assessment depends on daily experiences within the building, including the arrival process, shared space quality, and overall discipline of the experience.

The launch features two NCR addresses that each evoke a different mood. Billionaire’s Block in Gurugram comprises 300 ultra-exclusive, low-density residences in Sector 111. The focus is on privacy and space, with features like wraparound decks and private jacuzzis highlighting a lifestyle centered on outdoor living and personal retreats. Its appeal lies in creating a rhythm where the home feels spacious and serene during everyday weekdays, integrating outdoor experiences into daily life rather than treating them as special occasions.

Sector 98 in Noida offers 650 luxury units overlooking a golf course, emphasizing tranquility as a symbol of status. The scenic views provide spaciousness, the open layout allows natural light, and the serene environment makes the home feel secluded without being isolated. In an area where constant activity can consume time, tranquility becomes a key lifestyle feature that offers immediate comfort and lasting value.

Design authorship is the core focus of this collaboration. Elie Saab’s legacy in fashion is rooted in craftsmanship and a distinct elegance, where beauty is carefully curated. Elie Saab Jr., vice chairman and CEO of the ELIE SAAB Group, regards the brand’s move into lifestyle, including residences, as a natural extension of its vision. He also underlines that branded living builds credibility through attention to details, covering the façade, interiors, lobby, amenities, and the overall experience of the home.

