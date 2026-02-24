Survey-shows-rampant-mis-selling-on-online-banking-sites

Just a day after Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman labelled mis-selling by banks an offence and urged lenders to return to their core business, new data reveals the staggering scale of deceptive practices in the country’s digital banking ecosystem.

A nationwide study released on Tuesday by LocalCircles, a community social media platform that consults with the Department of Consumer Affairs, shows that over one in two online banking users in India are being targeted by ‘dark patterns’, which are deceptive design interfaces intended to trick customers into making unintended financial decisions.

The survey, which analysed 1,61,000 responses across 388 districts, highlights a systemic issue that has moved to the forefront of regulatory agenda.

The regulatory hammer

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intensified its rhetoric. On February 11, it issued the draft ‘Responsible business conduct amendment directions, 2026,’ which proposes a ban on the “bundling” of financial products, and mandates the removal of all dark patterns from banking platforms by July 2026.

