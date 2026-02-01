Budget-2026-fm-promises-high-level-panel-on-banking-for-viksit-bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the plan for setting up of a high-level committee on “banking for Viksit Bharat” that will recommend reforms to improve efficiency across the banking system, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

2025 was a mixed bag for India’s banking sector. On one hand, mid-sized private banks lined up huge capital infusion from strategic investors and private equity, non-performing assets fell sharply, banks became more risk-averse and their balance sheets improved; on the other, banks struggled with raising deposits in an uncertain lending environment.

IndusInd Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Anand commended the government for the plans to set up the committee. “The debate on ownership of banks and voting rights are important and there has been a disconnect. These two issues will form the crux of how the banking industry will evolve over the next 25 years,” Anand told CNBC TV18.

He said the rough cut of how the regulator had been looking at these two issues was seen through the SMBC-Yes Bank transaction and the Dubai-based NBD-RBL Bank deal.

