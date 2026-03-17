India’s youth is leaving farms, but skill gaps mean stagnant pay

India’s labour market is witnessing a paradox: While young workers are exiting traditional agriculture at record speeds, the promised transition into high-productivity manufacturing and modern services has largely stalled. The State of Working India 2026 report reveals that instead of moving into stable, high-paying jobs, the youth are increasingly turning towards informal sectors, such as construction, low-productivity services, or casual salaried work where earnings have largely stagnated.

A shift in aspirations

The demographic dividend is driving a massive shift in the workforce’s sectoral composition. Between 1983 and 2023, the share of young men (aged between 20 and 29 years) in agriculture plummeted from 56 percent to 27 percent. This decline was significantly faster than that of older men (aged 30-64 years), whose participation fell from 58 percent to 36 percent in the same period. Younger men are exiting agriculture faster than women, whose workforce share rose post-pandemic.

This “faster exit” is fuelled by rising education levels and a clear shift in aspirations; younger cohorts are increasingly turning away from traditional farming. However, this exit is not uniform. Access to non-agricultural work is heavily mediated by social identity, including caste and land ownership. While youth from land-owning families can often afford to wait for “suitable” aspirational jobs, those from landless or marginalised backgrounds are frequently forced into immediate, informal labour like painting or construction to support their families. Occupational patterns in the village reveal a sharp caste divide. While SC/ST workers are concentrated in labour-intensive sectors like construction and agriculture, other castes dominate high-status roles as owner-cultivators, rentiers, or formal salaried employees.

Among the youth, a significant shift is occurring, in which dominant castes are moving away from active cultivation—retaining land only as absentee owners—while securing formal private-sector jobs at five times their population share. Although aspirations are similar across groups, the children of landed, dominant castes are far more likely to enter the formal sector due to superior initial endowments. Conversely, ST respondents cite distress migration for livelihood as a primary barrier to higher education, trapping them in the construction sector.

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