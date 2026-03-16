The algorithm and the compass: Big data analytics and decision-making

The duel is age-old: on one side, cold, methodical and exhaustive ‘calculation’; on the other, the decision-maker’s dazzling intuition, that often indefinable ‘flair’. Since the advent of Big Data Analytics (BDA), many have predicted the end of human heuristics—those cognitive shortcuts that allow us to navigate uncertainty—in favour of purely algorithmic rationality.

Yet the history of organizations is not one of wholesale replacement, but of a new alchemy. Between the surgical precision of the machine and the plasticity of the mind, a major study conducted by Prof. Yan Li and her colleagues explores how BDA, far from stifling our intuition, becomes the chisel that sculpts it to face the unpredictable better.

The Mirror of Literature: Heuristics vs. big data

To fully understand the issue, we need to review what literature refers to as ‘strategic decision-making’. This is characterized by a lack of structure and radical uncertainty, made even more difficult by the limited processing capacity of leaders. This is where heuristics come in: simple rules that are easy to remember and quick to adapt.

● Alternatives: The available decision options (e.g., which market to enter?).

● Cues: The key information considered when evaluating these options (e.g., labor costs).

● Relationships: The logical links, often linear in the human mind, that connect cues to alternatives (e.g., ‘if costs fall, profits rise’).

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