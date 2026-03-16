The algorithm and the compass: Big data analytics and decision-making

The duel is age-old: on one side, cold, methodical and exhaustive ‘calculation’; on the other, the decision-maker’s dazzling intuition, that often indefinable ‘flair’. Since the advent of Big Data Analytics (BDA), many have predicted the end of human heuristics—those cognitive shortcuts that allow us to navigate uncertainty—in favour of purely algorithmic rationality.
Yet the history of organizations is not one of wholesale replacement, but of a new alchemy. Between the surgical precision of the machine and the plasticity of the mind, a major study conducted by Prof. Yan Li and her colleagues explores how BDA, far from stifling our intuition, becomes the chisel that sculpts it to face the unpredictable better.
The Mirror of Literature: Heuristics vs. big data
To fully understand the issue, we need to review what literature refers to as ‘strategic decision-making’. This is characterized by a lack of structure and radical uncertainty, made even more difficult by the limited processing capacity of leaders. This is where heuristics come in: simple rules that are easy to remember and quick to adapt.
● Alternatives: The available decision options (e.g., which market to enter?).
● Cues: The key information considered when evaluating these options (e.g., labor costs).
● Relationships: The logical links, often linear in the human mind, that connect cues to alternatives (e.g., ‘if costs fall, profits rise’).
In contrast, Big Data Analytics promises to uncover the ‘truth’ in data and correct human biases. Some authors have gone so far as to suggest that BDA should replace judgment rather than complement it. However, Prof. Yan Li’s study highlights three critical limitations of the algorithm: its dependence on predefined objectives, its tendency to favour short-term success, and the opacity of its ‘black box’.
In reality, the answer lies not in choosing between humans and machines, but in their interplay: how does the abundance of data qualitatively transform our mental shortcuts?
The Three Modes of Sculpture: How BDA shapes intuition
Prof. Yan Li’s research reveals that BDA does not replace our heuristics, but causes them to mutate through three distinct modes of adaptation.
First, through alternative reorientation, Big Data Analytics replaces invalid options or broadens the scope of possibilities. The example of the T-Video app is striking: the company initially targeted the music market. However, data analysis revealed poor retention. At the same time, a segmentation analysis showed massive potential in video, an unsuspected ‘Blue Ocean’. Within a week, the data validated this new alternative, prompting executives to abandon their initial intuition in favour of a more robust option.
Secondly, BDA allows something called cue-patching. It permits us to revise the information we rely on, removing misleading indicators or adding new ones. By analyzing correlations, S-Social discovered that ‘address book synchronization’ was a much more powerful predictor of future retention than traditional industry indicators. They ‘patched’ their heuristics by incorporating this specific indicator, thereby improving their ability to anticipate.
Finally, there is relationship conditioning. Where humans see linear and simple relationships, the machine reveals multidirectional and non-linear causalities. The company X-Payments had thus learned to adjust the ‘weights’ of its risk indices in real time, understanding that the interaction between geolocation and the type of bank card could not be summarized by a simple arithmetic sum, but by a complex integration algorithm.
The Compass of Uncertainty: Complexity vs. dynamism
The effectiveness of these modes of sculpting depends radically on the nature of the environment, a crucial distinction between complexity and dynamism.
In high complexity: The environment is teeming with elements in non-linear interaction. Here, BDA acts as a microscope on relationships.
In high dynamism: Everything changes rapidly and unpredictably. Valid alternatives become obsolete just as quickly. BDA then serves as an expiry detector, prompting a reorientation of alternatives.
There is a threshold where the algorithm loses its way. When complexity and dynamism are both high, BDA can reach its limits. Data may be too scarce, or the correlations detected by the machine may be purely superficial and devoid of strategic meaning. This is where the study reintroduces the concept of business acumen.
For example, algorithms recommended T-Video executives create short videos because they were widely shared. However, business acumen reminded them that the strategic objective was not sharing, but long-term retention, which was better served by longer formats. This is a form of phronesis—the practical wisdom dear to Aristotle—which allows the computing power of BDA to be realigned with the deeper logic of the business. In these extreme environments, humans no longer follow the machine; they intervene to ensure that the algorithm does not optimize an immediate objective (such as click-through rate) at the expense of overall, long-term satisfaction.
Implications and Limitations of Big Data Analytics: Towards symbiotic governance
Prof. Yan Li’s research does not merely theorize – it offers a survival guide for the modern leader with significant implications. The data expert must no longer be a mere provider of retrospective reports, but integrated at the start of the decision-making process to help formulate heuristics.
To redefine the role of the expert, Hub & Spokes structures (data centers serving departments) must evolve towards closer collaboration, with analysts actively participating in strategic thinking. This will allow an improved organizational architecture.
In short, BDA fundamentally changes the way we learn. It teaches us to break down our own thoughts and accept that our cognitive shortcuts are working hypotheses, always ready to be revised. The researchers’ study may have limitations as it focused on new product development, but it leads one to wonder whether other types of strategic decisions would respond in the same way.
The Civilization of Constraint
Ultimately, Prof. Yan Li’s research teaches us that artificial intelligence is not the death of human intuition, but its armor. It allows us to navigate uncertainty with a more accurate compass, capable of distinguishing weak signals in the noise of complexity.
Modern leaders must learn to collaborate with their algorithms without becoming their slaves. In the end, true strategic performance lies in this ability to marry episteme (knowledge), technè (technical invention), and phronesis (practical wisdom).
Yan Li is a Professor of Digital Transformation at ESSEC Business School.
This article was adapted from CoBS Insights.
First Published: Mar 16, 2026, 13:34Subscribe Now
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