Three essentials for making better choices

Making effective strategic decisions in today's business world is difficult. It’s an environment that is messy, fast-moving and unpredictable: whether you’re entering a new market, responding to geopolitical shocks, pursuing innovation or trying to adopt a new technology like AI.

Faced with such challenges, it’s no surprise that many firms use decision analysis to help them accelerate and simplify the decision-making process. By utilising concrete tools, leaders can better weigh risks, quantify trade-offs and bring structure to complexity, helping businesses solve complicated and pressing problems in a swift, objective and effective way.

However, there is a catch. Decision analysis is only helpful if three prerequisites are already in place: leaders must have the bandwidth to engage with the process, they must be clear about its purpose, and they must have fully considered their options. Without these foundations, even the most sophisticated spreadsheets, simulations and decision trees will not produce a useful or reliable answer.

1. Bandwidth: Having the space to think and act

The quality of any decision suffers if leaders don’t have the time, money and resources to work effectively. But bandwidth also includes cognitive space. Leaders can borrow money and hire staff, but unless they expand their own capacity to think, focus and judge wisely, decision quality will not improve. This is why bandwidth must come first when considering the three prerequisites of decision analysis.

