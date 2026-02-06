How duopoly markets are quietly reshaping India’s economy

One morning, while booking a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru, something felt odd. Every reasonable option came from either IndiGo or Air India. Later that day, while recharging my phone, the choice again narrowed to two: Jio or Airtel. Ordering a book meant Amazon or Flipkart. Splitting a bill happened, predictably, via PhonePe or Google Pay.

Without announcement or alarm, India has entered the age of two—a phase where duopolies quietly shape everyday transactions. Whether we shop, pay, fly, or connect, much of our economic life increasingly flows through two dominant players. The shift has been so seamless that most of us barely notice it.

The comfort of two—and the cost

At first glance, duopolies seem reassuring. Two strong firms imply stability, reliability, and scale. For consumers, friction reduces. For policymakers, oversight appears simpler. For investors, it signals market maturity.

Economics, however, offers a sterner view. A duopoly sits precariously between competition and monopoly—“too few to compete vigorously, too many to collude openly” (Tirole, The Theory of Industrial Organization). In sectors with high entry barriers—telecom infrastructure, aircraft fleets, logistics networks, digital payments—duopolies are not accidental; they are almost inevitable.

India’s economy is now dotted with them.

